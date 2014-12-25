Unless you’ve got eight-year-old girls at home, you might not think you should give two figs for Frozen, even if it is the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the fifth highest-grossing film in any medium, like, ever. But you don’t have to be one of the 375 million youngsters who’ve viewed and sung along to the YouTube clip of Frozen’s hit song Let It Go to glean innocent pleasure from what is, in essence, a new-fangled Disney upgrade of an old- fashioned fairy tale.

Premiering on Sky Movies on Christmas Day (and the subject of a special programme on C4 the same day), this musical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen turns out to be captivating, visually bejewelled and craftily written by its directing team Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, bringing 21st-century bedroom angst to the royal intrigues at play in a generic 19th-century Euro-kingdom.