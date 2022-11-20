Reynolds was speaking with Big Issue about his new Christmas film Spirited , co-starring Will Ferrell, when he revealed his hopes for a Deadpool Christmas movie - and it seems the script is already finished.

With fan excitement around Deadpool's arrival in the MCU now at fever pitch, following the reveal that he will be joined by Hug Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 , Ryan Reynolds has revealed another potential project for the 'Merc with a Mouth' that he would like to see come to screens.

He said: "I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.

"Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

The idea of a Deadpool Christmas movie doesn't seem totally implausible - after all, The Guardians of the Galaxy are about to star in their own Holiday Special on Disney Plus, which sees Mantis and Drax attempting to kidnap Kevin Bacon as a gift for Star Lord.

Additionally, a Deadpool Christmas film of sorts actually already exists. In December 2018, following the release of Deadpool 2, a re-edited version of the film was brought to cinemas, which was called Once Upon a Deadpool and featured additional footage to make it a holiday movie.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in 2024, with Reynolds and Jackman previously having made two short videos for social media announcing the project, and reassuring fans that they are "not touching" the ending Wolverine was given in Logan.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reynold's Apple TV+ film Spirited comes from director Sean Anders, who recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that an Elf easter egg was added to the film after being suggested by Ferrell.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 6th September 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.