Best DC League of Super-Pets merchandise, toys and games

Starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Olivia Wilde, Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart, DC League of Super-Pets re-imagines some of your favourite DC characters as pet owners with heroic animals that help them fight crime. It's a fun, family-friendly film and the pets in starring roles have quickly been converted into popular toys and even a video game.

The school holidays are here and so is the eye-catching, new family film DC League of Super-Pets. As you can imagine it's spawned some fantastic merchandise, toys and games and this guide will run through some of our favourites.

It's created by some of the same minds behind the LEGO Batman Movie, which was a huge hit with kids and adults alike thanks to its deadpan humour and slapstick brick-busting action.

For more on the film itself take a look at our rundown of the DC League of Super-Pets voice cast and our how to watch DC League of Super-Pets guide.

Best DC League of Super-Pets merchandise at a glance

Best DC League of Super-Pets merchandise to buy in 2022

Hero Punch Krypto figure

This set costs just £8.80 right now at thetoyshop.com and includes Krypto the Super Dog, a guinea pig and a two-piece smashable wall.

It's suitable for three-year-olds and over and has a movable front leg for Krypto to powerfully kick and smash the wall into its two separate pieces. You can grab one now using the link below.

Buy League of Super-Pets Hero Punch Krypto figure £11 £8.80 (save 20%) at thetoyshop.com

DC League of Super-Pets film

If you're still eager to see the film itself then you can already pre-order the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Right now it's still in the cinema, but pre-ordering now for £19.99 will secure you the film as soon as it makes its way onto the Amazon platform.

Pre-order DC League of Super-Pets for £19.99 on Amazon Prime Video

DC League of Super-Pets Talking Ace figure

There are also talking versions of both Krypto and Ace! Ace is Batman's masked, crime-fighting pet, played by Kevin Hart in the film.

He's got 15 phrases and sounds based on the film, plus movable legs, and comes with three batteries included. At time of writing, there's 20% off this figure too!

Buy DC League of Super-Pets Talking Ace figure £16 £12.80 (save 20%) at thetoyshop.com

Buy DC League of Super-Pets Talking Krypto figure £16 £12.80 (save 20%) at thetoyshop.com

DC League of Super-Pets 6 figure multi-pack

Why choose Ace or Krypto when you can get the whole gang? This multi-pack offers six figures.

Included are Ace, Krypto, PB the Pig, Chip the Squirrel, Pigasus the flying guinea pig, and the film's arch villain: Lulu the guinea pig.

The set is suitable for children three-years-old and above and also includes a piece of kryptonite!

Buy DC League of Super-Pets 6 figure multi-pack £21 £16.80 at thetoyshop.com

Advertisement

For more on toys and merchandise, check out our recommendations for the best new LEGO sets or take a look at our rundown of the best LEGO gifts for adults.