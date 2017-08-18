Theatre director Josie Rourke will be making her debut with the film, which is due for release in 2018. The movie's producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward were all previously Oscar-nominated for their work on Les Misérables.

The movie will portray how Mary Stuart returned to Scotland from France after becoming widowed at 18, and her attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I from the throne. Hanna and Atonement actress Ronan will be playing the title role with Robbie co-starring as Elizabeth I, although Tennant's role in the epic has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

The former Doctor Who actor is becoming an increasingly-busy chap. Not only has he been confirmed as returning to season 2 of Jessica Jones, but Tennant will also be starring alongside Michael Sheen in an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Good Omens.