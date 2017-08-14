*Spoilers for Jessica Jones season 1 to follow*

Marvel are keeping mum about specific details of his return, which raises a lot of questions considering that Jones killed Kilgrave in the final episode of season 1, having broken free from his control.

Speaking in 2016, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (who also helmed serial killer drama Dexter) initially sought to dispel rumours of a return for Tennant's character "Sure, when you have David Tennant, you want him around forever. He's such an extraordinary character and one of the loveliest people you'd ever want to work with. But the show is called Jessica Jones and the story is about Jessica's arc and how does that play out in its best form?" she said.

But she also conceded that the show were unlikely to top season 1's villain: "David Tennant's [Kilgrave], we'll never create that again. That is one of the great iconic characters played by a profoundly talented actor. The objective is not to match that, not to try to do that again," Rosenberg said.

It looks as if she may have changed her tune.

Jessica Jones season 2 is set to be released on Netflix in 2018.