Overall people couldn't say enough nice things about Christopher McQuarrie's second go at the series:

Tom Cruise did plenty to impress critics...

And while it may be Cruise's film, Rebecca Ferguson and franchise newcomer Henry Cavill (whose "reloading arms" in an action-packed bathroom fight have become a minor meme) were also singled out for praise.

So yes, things are looking promising – clearly, McQuarrie and Cruise's decision to break an old Mission:Impossible tradition by bringing in a new director for every film paid off, and the franchise seems to be in ruder health than ever.

With all that said, though, not everybody was completely enthused, with a few people trying to keep expectations more realistic after the outpouring of positivity.

Still, on the whole we’re feeling impossibly excited, and can't wait to see how Hunt and his team...er...chase whatever fake MacGuffin they have to to justify stringing all the amazing stunts together. You know, just like the other films.

And hopefully the critical acclaim means that MI:7 will be just around the corner, meaning we’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise constantly endangering his life for years to come.

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on July 25