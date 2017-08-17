Mission: Impossible film shoot delayed after Tom Cruise breaks ankle

The sixth instalment in the franchise is on hiatus after the star hurt himself over the weekend

It’s beginning to look like Tom Cruise’s latest mission really IS impossible, with the action star laid out after breaking his ankle and the latest Mission Impossible film he was performing the stunt for now on hiatus.

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt,” Paramount said in a statement. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery.

“Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer,” the statement continued, adding that the film’s release date of July 27th, 2018 remains the same.

Cruise was injured while filming the latest installment in the action franchise in London last weekend, with the 55-year-old star crashing intentionally but awkwardly into a wall on the roof of Baynard House, an office block in the Blackfriars district of London.

Now the Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the film will be on hiatus for 8-9 weeks, with shooting previously scheduled to carry on over the next two months and into October. Now, presumably, filming will carry on until later this winter.

Still, director Christopher McQuarrie is keeping upbeat about the whole thing, previously telling Empire there’s a “silver lining” in getting more time to work on other parts of the film.

Thank you all for your support and concern. Tom is on the mend and MI6 is on track for 07.27.2018 https://t.co/c4XqsEuRh4 — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) August 16, 2017

“You never stop working,” he said, adding that Cruise was in “great spirits”.

“You simply rearrange the order in which you were going to do certain things on the movie,” he continued.

“This in fact gives us an opportunity to go into editorial and look at what we’ve shot and reassess the movie, which is a luxury you don’t normally have because you’re on a train that just doesn’t stop.”

Fingers crossed Cruise will be on the mend soon enough.