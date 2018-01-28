Accessibility Links

Do you want to see the moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming Mission Impossible 6? Are you SURE?

Urgh!

Tom Cruise on The Graham Norton Show

Back in August, Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming a pretty impressive stunt on Mission: Impossible Fallout, the sixth movie in the action franchise.

You may well have seen footage of the sequence, which is pretty impressive stuff. What you won’t have seen until this weekend is close up shots, from a separate camera aimed straight at Cruise’s leg, which show the precise moment the ankle snapped and the retch-inducingly unnatural shape it formed as it did so.

Maybe you consider that a good thing. That wouldn’t be at all unreasonable. But if morbid curiosity gets the better of you, here it is, along with Cruise’s own commentary on proceedings, courtesy of The Graham Norton Show…

