BTS concert film kicks off Disney Plus Day

Titled BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, the recorded live performance sees the South Korean boy band take to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium to perform hits including 'Dynamite', 'Butter' and, of course, 'Permission to Dance.'

It's Disney Plus Day , and to celebrate the occasion, the streamer has added a film from BTS' Permission to Dance tour to its library.

The concert took place in late 2021, when band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook embarked on a sell-out tour post-pandemic. You can watch a trailer for the band's performance below.

The BTS concert isn't the only slice of fresh content landing on the streamer in honour of Disney Plus Day.

A special sneak preview of upcoming Star Wars series Andor has also been added to the platform. The prequel will premier later in September with three episodes dropping all at one, and follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) journey to becoming the rebel hero we meet in Rogue One.

Other content additions include Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder and new The Simpsons short Welcome to the Club. Disney is also offering new and eligible returning subscribers one month of Disney Plus for £1.99 until Tuesday 20th September.

