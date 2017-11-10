Meet Black Panther's heroes and villains in newly released posters
Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and co are looking fierce
Marvel has released a whole new set of posters to introduce us to the heroes and villains of its forthcoming superhero epic: Black Panther.
The star-studded Black Panther cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Chadwick Boseman who, along with rest of the line-up, will be clad in costumes designed by Oscar nominee Ruth E Carter.
Carter’s previous credits include 90s movies Amistad and Malcom X, each of which she was nominated for an Oscar for her costume design.
- The stars of Black Panther had the best reaction to seeing footage for the first time
- Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman explains why Batman v Superman didn’t work
Black Panther follows superhero T’Challa (Boseman), who returns home to assume the throne of his homeland following the death of his father. However, he cannot rest on his laurels, with dangers without and an uprising within led by Michael B Jordan’s villain Erik Killmonger.
Check out the new posters below…
Black Panther hits cinemas on 16th February 2018.