The stars of Black Panther had the best reaction to seeing footage for the first time
There was laughter, there was dancing and there was lots of hugging as the cast of Marvel's Black Panther saw clips from the movie at San Diego Comic-Con
The cast of Marvel's Black Panther have such infectious joy that they'll leave you grinning at your computer screen.
When the actors appeared at San Diego Comic-Con they, along with the rest of the audience, got their first look at footage from their upcoming film – and their reaction was amazing. There was lots of whooping, jumping, clapping, laughing, hugging and even dancing as the cast exploded with excitement.
Comic-Con attendees got to see an exclusive clip featuring T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) as they try to bring down Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and expose an illegal vibranium deal.
So far all we've seen is the teaser trailer and poster, so after the cast saw the brand-new footage there was an impromptu party on stage. Lupita danced, Chadwick had a little laugh to himself and Michael B Jordan just couldn't stop smiling.
Neither can we.
Black Panther will be released in the UK on 9th February 2018