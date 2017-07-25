Comic-Con attendees got to see an exclusive clip featuring T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) as they try to bring down Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and expose an illegal vibranium deal.

So far all we've seen is the teaser trailer and poster, so after the cast saw the brand-new footage there was an impromptu party on stage. Lupita danced, Chadwick had a little laugh to himself and Michael B Jordan just couldn't stop smiling.

Neither can we.

Black Panther will be released in the UK on 9th February 2018