He's also joined by his beloved sidekicks from the previous films – Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as John Taggart – although their parts are slightly reduced this time around, while both Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot make cameos in their familiar roles.

There are also plenty of high-profile newcomers this time around, with Kevin Bacon starring as Beverly Hills police captain Cade Grant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Axel's new partner Bobby Abbott and Taylour Paige as his estranged daughter Jane Saunders.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast – Who is returning?

The full cast list for the film can be found below:

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott

Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant

Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders

Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant William 'Billy' Rosewood

John Ashton as Chief John Taggart

Paul Reiser as Inspector/Chief Jeffrey Friedman

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Mark Pellegrino as Beck

Luis Guzmán as Chalino Valdemoro

Eddie Murphy plays Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Axel Foley? A street-smart police lieutenant from Detroit, Michigan, who has previously traveled to Beverly Hills on multiple occasions to investigate crimes concerning personal friends and colleagues.

What else has Eddie Murphy been in? One of the biggest comedy icons of his generation, Murphy's key big-screen credits aside from playing Axel Foley in the previous Beverly Hills Cop films, are Billy Ray Valentine in Trading Places, Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs, Prince Akeem Joffer in Coming to America, multiple roles in The Nutty Professor and the voice of Donkey in Shrek. He received an Oscar nomination for his role as Jimmy "Thunder" Early in Dreamgirls and more recent credits have included Dolemite Is My Name, You People and Candy Cane Lane.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Detective Bobby Abbott

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Detective Bobby Abbott? A police detective in the Beverly Hills Police Department who becomes Axel's new partner – after initially getting off on the wrong foot due partly to his previous romantic relationship with Axel's daughter.

What else has Joseph Gordon-Levitt been in? Gordon-Levitt first gained recognition as a child actor in films including 10 Things I Hate About You, before having a hugely successful spell in the late '00s and early '10s with roles in a wide range of Hollywood hits such as (500) Days of Summer, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, 50/50 and Looper. Other roles include playing Edward Snowden in the 2016 biographical film Snowden, the titular role in Apple TV+ comedy-drama Mr Corman (which he also wrote and directed) and a role in Irish musical Flora and Son.

Kevin Bacon plays Captain Cade Grant

Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Captain Cade Grant? A police captain in the Beverly Hills Police Department – who comes across as somewhat shady.

What else has Kevin Bacon been in? Kevin Bacon has an extensive filmography with key credits including Footloose, Tremors, JFK, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, Mystic River, Frost/Nixon, Crazy Stupid Love and Leave the World Behind. He also has a role in Ti West's new film MaXXXine.

Taylour Paige plays Jane Saunders

Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Jane Saunders? Axel's estranged daughter who works in Beverly Hills as a criminal defence lawyer and seems to have little interest in re-establishing contact with her father.

What else has Taylour Paige been in? Paige is best known for her leading turn in Zola, while other credits include White Boy Rick, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and TV series Hit the Floor.

Judge Reinhold plays Billy Rosewood

Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Billy Rosewood? John Taggart's retired former partner in the Beverly Hills Police Department – who first alerts Axel to the new case.

What else has Judge Reinhold been in? In addition to his previous appearances as Billy, Reinhold's credits include Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Ruthless People, and The Santa Clause series.

John Ashton plays Chief John Taggart

John Ashton as Chief John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

Who is Chief John Taggart? Billy's former partner who has since been promoted.

What else has John Ashton been in? Other credits for Ashton beyond this franchise include Gone Baby Gone, Midnight Run, and Some Kind of Wonderful.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 3rd July 2024

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.