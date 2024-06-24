Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F release date

There, he teamed up with the sometimes hapless but always entertaining pair of Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) as they got up to all sorts of hijinks, scored by one of the most catchy theme tunes of all time (which became even more well-known a couple of decades later thanks to Crazy Frog).

Two sequels followed in 1987 and 1994, and now – 40 years on from the original – Murphy is back to reprise the role once again. But who is joining him in the cast and when can fans expect to see the latest instalment?

Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

The film is launching exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday 3rd July 2024.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast – Who is returning?

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix

The full cast list for the film can be found below:

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott

Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant

Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders

Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant William 'Billy' Rosewood

John Ashton as Chief John Taggart

Paul Reiser as Inspector/Chief Jeffrey Friedman

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Mark Pellegrino

Luis Guzmán

It wouldn't be a Beverly Hills Cop film without Eddie Murphy reprising the main role of Detroit-based police officer Axel Foley, and so it's no surprise that the legendary comedian and actor is once again back in the lead.

He's also joined by his beloved sidekicks from the previous films – Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as John Taggart – although their roles are slightly reduced this time around.

Meanwhile, two other stars set to reprise their roles from past entries in the franchise are Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, who is now Axel's boss, and Bronson Pinchot as popular character Serge.

There are also plenty of high-profile newcomers this time around, with Kevin Bacon starring as Beverly Hills police captain Cade Grant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Axel's new partner Bobby Abbott and Taylour Paige as his estranged daughter Jane Saunders.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F plot

The film picks up with Axel Foley 30 years after we last saw him in Beverly Hills Cop III, as he once again finds himself travelling to the wealthy LA neighbourhood to solve a crime which he has a personal connection to.

The official synopsis reads: "Axel Foley has returned to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane's life is threatened. She and Axel team up with her ex-boyfriend and his old pals, John Taggart and Billy Rosewood, to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer

You can get more of a flavour from what to expect in the trailer below – which introduces us to characters old and new, and of course features that iconic theme tune:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 3rd July 2024 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.