Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Release date, cast and trailer for Eddie Murphy sequel
Get ready to hear that iconic theme tune once again...
Back in the mid-'80s, few films fared better at the box office than the first Beverly Hills Cop movie – which helped launch Eddie Murphy's career into the stratosphere.
Although Murphy was already well-known thanks to his four-year stint as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, it was this film that really made him an international movie star - largely due to his wildly charismatic turn as Detroit cop Alex Foley, who travelled to the titular LA region to help solve the murder of an old friend.
There, he teamed up with the sometimes hapless but always entertaining pair of Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) as they got up to all sorts of hijinks, scored by one of the most catchy theme tunes of all time (which became even more well-known a couple of decades later thanks to Crazy Frog).
Two sequels followed in 1987 and 1994, and now – 40 years on from the original – Murphy is back to reprise the role once again. But who is joining him in the cast and when can fans expect to see the latest instalment?
Read on for everything you need to know.
More like this
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F release date
The film is launching exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday 3rd July 2024.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast – Who is returning?
The full cast list for the film can be found below:
- Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott
- Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant
- Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders
- Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant William 'Billy' Rosewood
- John Ashton as Chief John Taggart
- Paul Reiser as Inspector/Chief Jeffrey Friedman
- Bronson Pinchot as Serge
- Mark Pellegrino
- Luis Guzmán
It wouldn't be a Beverly Hills Cop film without Eddie Murphy reprising the main role of Detroit-based police officer Axel Foley, and so it's no surprise that the legendary comedian and actor is once again back in the lead.
He's also joined by his beloved sidekicks from the previous films – Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as John Taggart – although their roles are slightly reduced this time around.
Meanwhile, two other stars set to reprise their roles from past entries in the franchise are Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, who is now Axel's boss, and Bronson Pinchot as popular character Serge.
There are also plenty of high-profile newcomers this time around, with Kevin Bacon starring as Beverly Hills police captain Cade Grant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Axel's new partner Bobby Abbott and Taylour Paige as his estranged daughter Jane Saunders.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F plot
The film picks up with Axel Foley 30 years after we last saw him in Beverly Hills Cop III, as he once again finds himself travelling to the wealthy LA neighbourhood to solve a crime which he has a personal connection to.
The official synopsis reads: "Axel Foley has returned to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane's life is threatened. She and Axel team up with her ex-boyfriend and his old pals, John Taggart and Billy Rosewood, to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer
You can get more of a flavour from what to expect in the trailer below – which introduces us to characters old and new, and of course features that iconic theme tune:
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 3rd July 2024 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.