Who is the best James Bond villain of all time? Vote now

After a delay of well over a year, 25th James Bond film No Time To Die is slowly edging towards release, with the trailer teasing the return of Christoph Waltz as iconic villain Blofeld as well as Rami Malek’s mysterious Safin.

With a creepy mask and a surely world-ending plan, Safin certainly ticks a lot of boxes for a classic Bond villain, with fan theories swirling that he may in fact be original James Bond opponent Dr No.

With Killing Eve star Jodie Comer also recently revealing that she’d be open to playing a Bond villain – if Phoebe Waller-Bridge was writing, that is –

There’s certainly no shortage of great baddies to choose from, as we’ve selected 31 antagonists from the 24 official Bond films released so far.

As you’d expect from a list of Bond villains, there are puns and outlandish names galore, with each larger-than-life villain harbouring a grand, if usually unrealistic, plan for world domination.

Of course, each of 007’s enemies are noted for a distinguishing feature – who could forget Oddjob’s lethal hat-throwing skills, Jaws’s metallic gnashers or, of course, the cat-stroking Ernst Stavro Blofeld?

So now we just need the Bond villain of all time to complete the line-up. Could 1964’s Goldfinger get a full sweep with a win for Oddjob or Auric Goldfinger? Cast your vote below.

No Time To Die is still on course for a theatrical release following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, though the retail giant has announced plans to “reimagine and develop” the franchise as well as the studio’s other properties.

Speculation is still rife as to who will replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, with Outlander star Sam Heughan topping a RadioTimes.com poll and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page the latest name thrown into the mix.

No Time To Die will be released in the UK on 30th September, 2021.