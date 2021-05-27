No Time To Die will get theatrical release after MGM/Amazon deal, say James Bond bosses

The producers of the James Bond film franchise have assured fans Daniel Craig’s long-awaited swan song No Time To Die will be released in cinemas, in light of MGM’s recent acquisition by Amazon.

The mammoth $8 billion deal prompted concern from some fans that the film could go directly to streaming service Amazon Prime Video, as the cinema industry remains desperate for big titles to get itself back on track.

Fortunately, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson of Eon Productions have said that they are “committed” to making Bond films for theatrical release, confirming No Time To Die should still launch on Thursday 30th September.

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” the producing partners told Variety.

The James Bond films are unique in that they have been controlled since 1962 by the Broccoli family, owners of Eon Productions, who have the final say on all things related to the super-spy blockbusters.

This is highly unusual as most Hollywood franchises are owned outright by a studio, allowing them to do whatever they like with the intellectual property.

In stark contrast, if Amazon did wish to make a James Bond-related television show for its streaming service, as many fans have speculated, they would need the full co-operation of Broccoli and Wilson.

No Time To Die was originally scheduled for release way back in November 2019 before moving to April 2020 following the departure of director Danny Boyle (replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga).

The film has since been delayed a further three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the film industry with many cinemas around the world closing their doors due to the impact.

The much-anticipated feature will bring Craig’s tenure as James Bond to a close, pitting him against a mysterious new villain played by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek.

No Time to Die arrives in UK cinemas in Friday 30th September.