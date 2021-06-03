Jodie Comer says she’ll play a Bond villain – if Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes the script

Jodie Comer has said that she’d be happy to reprise her Killing Eve role Villanelle in a future James Bond film crossover – but only if Killing Eve alumnus Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who co-wrote No Time To Die) pens the script.

Speaking during Q&A ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards 2021, where she is nominated for Leading Actress for her portrayal of the Killing Eve character, the actress weighed in on whether or not Villanelle would make a good Bond villain in a potential crossover.

“Woaaah! That would be a crossover,” she exclaimed. “I don’t know if Villanelle would allow it, if she would like being a Bond villain.

“Iif Phoebe Waller-Bridge is doing another film and wants to write Villanelle in, then be my guest,” she added. “I will do anything for that woman, [anything] that that woman does. Hands down. But yeah, I’m excited to see [No Time To Die].”

Waller-Bridge, who penned the first season of Killing Eve before handing the baton over to future Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell, was brought on as part of the No Time To Die writing team on the personal request of lead man Daniel Craig.

The Fleabag creator and star previously compared Villanelle to MI6 spy James Bond, stating that they both live in “a kind of fantasy nightmare”.

“There’s something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did,” Waller-Bridge told The Hollywood Reporter. “They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis. It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare.”

She added: “A lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s Cary [Joji Fukunaga]’s movie.”

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.”

