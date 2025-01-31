There are a couple of other films nominated in other categories arriving throughout the month – including drama September 5 and Memoir of a Snail – while the two biggest releases of the month are undoubtedly franchise flicks Captain America: Brave New World and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Meanwhile, the most exciting new release for horror fans is The Monkey – Oz Perkins's follow-up to his huge hit Longlegs from last year, which is based on a short story by Stephen King.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

September 5

September 5

Release date: Thursday 6th February in cinemas

This drama depicts the notorious terror attack which targeted Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, watching the events unfold from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew who were covering the Games – and who rushed to provide live coverage on the shocking events.

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, the film's cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch, while it has been nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category at the upcoming Oscars.

Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts. Universal

Release date: Friday 7th February in cinemas

Ke Huy Quan gets his first ever lead role in this action comedy about a successful estate agent with a past as a violent hitman – which comes back to haunt him when his former partner returns to the scene to inform him his violent brother is after him.

The film reunites Quan with his The Goonies co-star Sean Astin, while the supporting cast also includes Oscar-winner Ariana De Bose plus Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby and André Eriksen.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Walliker in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Release date: Friday 13th February in cinemas

Renée Zellweger returns for a fourth outing as Bridget Jones – who once again finds herself caught between two very different romantic prospects, this time including a man more than twenty years her junior, played by The White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall.

Her other suitor is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, while other new faces in the cast Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker and Leila Farzad. Meanwhile, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant are both back in their iconic roles as Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, respectively.

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World. Marvel Studios

Release date: Friday 14th February in cinemas

Anthony Mackie gets his first big screen outing as Captain America in this latest entry in the MCU, which also sees Harrison Ford join the cast as Thaddeus Ross – the character previously played by the late William Hurt, who has now been elected President of the USA.

As usual with Marvel, precise plot details are thin on the ground, but we do know that Sam Wilson will find himself at the centre of an international incident and must work to stop the true masterminds behind it.

Memoir of a Snail

Memoir of a Snail.

Release date: Friday 14th February in cinemas

This acclaimed Australian film from Chris Elliott (Mary and Max) follows a snail-collecting, melancholic misfit as she tries to find confidence in herself – and is one of five films nominated in the Best Animated Feature category at the upcoming Oscars.

Sarah Snook leads the voice cast, which also includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, Magda Szubanski, Dominique Pinon, Tony Armstrong, Paul Capsis, Nick Cave and Jacki Weaver.

Heart Eyes

Heart Eyes.

Release date: Friday 14th February in cinemas

Part romcom, part slasher, this film from Werewolves Within director Josh Ruben focuses on the fictional "Heart Eyes Killer" – a murderer who stalks and kills romantic couples every Valentine's Day.

It follows a pair of co-workers (Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding) who are mistaken for a couple after working late on Valentine's Day and must therefore spend the night together while running for their lives.

The Monkey

The Monkey.

Release date: Friday 21st February in cinemas

Less than a year after the huge success of Longlegs, Osgood Perkins returns with another new horror film – this time an adaptation of a Stephen King short story about a cursed toy monkey.

Theo James stars in a dual role as twin brothers Bill and Hal, who notice that a mysterious series of violent deaths begins soon after they find their father's creepy old monkey toy in the attic...

I'm Still Here

Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.

Release date: Friday 21st February in cinemas

Brazilian star Fernanda Torres has emerged as an Oscar wildcard for her turn in this drama about an activist and mother uncovering the truth of her husband's disappearance, while the film itself was also a surprise inclusion in the Best Picture line-up.

The film is directed by veteran filmmaker Walter Salles and is based on a true story of dissident politician Rubens Paiva, who was disappeared during the military dictatorship in Brazil in the early 1970s.

The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl.

Release date: Friday 28th February in cinemas

Pamela Anderson gets a starring role in this drama about a veteran showgirl whose show abruptly closes after 30 years, with Jamie Lee Curtis providing high-profile support as her best friend.

There are also roles in the cast for Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, while the film was written and directed by Gia Coppola.

Last Breath

Last Breath.

Release date: Friday 28th February in cinemas

This survival flick from director Alex Parkinson is based on the 2019 documentary of the same name and stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole.

It follows events when three seasoned deep-sea divers are forced to battle the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.