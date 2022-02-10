It’s hardly a surprise: the movie provides viewers with some tear-jerking and very intimate moments, and the heavy themes have only been heightened by the movie’s stellar soundtrack.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast has received seven nominations at this year's Oscars and six at the BAFTA Awards .

Based loosely on the real-life experience of director Branagh, Belfast revolves around the life of a boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) in the Northern Irish capital, whose life is turned upside down at the outset of the Troubles in 1969.

From several tracks from Belfast-born musician Van Morrison, to other artists from the era, there are a number of bangers you’re bound to recognise. Cast member Jamie Dornan also shows off his singing skills for the movie.

Read on for a list of songs which feature in the soundtrack of Belfast.

Belfast film soundtrack

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in Belfast

Down to Joy by Van Morrison

Caledonia Swing by Van Morrison

Bright Side of the Road by Van Morrison

Wild Night by Van Morrison

Everlasting Love performed by Jamie Dornan

Stranded by Van Morrison

Days Like This by Van Morrison

Carrickfergus by Van Morrison & The Chieftains

Warm Love by Van Morrison

Jackie Wilson Said by Van Morrison

How to Handle A Woman by Richard Burton

High Noon by Tex Ritter

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes

And The Healing Has Begun by Van Morrison