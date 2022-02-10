Belfast soundtrack: Every song featured in Kenneth Branagh’s film
The soundtrack features several tracks from Belfast-born musician Van Morrison.
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast has received seven nominations at this year's Oscars and six at the BAFTA Awards.
It’s hardly a surprise: the movie provides viewers with some tear-jerking and very intimate moments, and the heavy themes have only been heightened by the movie’s stellar soundtrack.
Based loosely on the real-life experience of director Branagh, Belfast revolves around the life of a boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) in the Northern Irish capital, whose life is turned upside down at the outset of the Troubles in 1969.
From several tracks from Belfast-born musician Van Morrison, to other artists from the era, there are a number of bangers you’re bound to recognise. Cast member Jamie Dornan also shows off his singing skills for the movie.
Read on for a list of songs which feature in the soundtrack of Belfast.
Belfast film soundtrack
Down to Joy by Van Morrison
Caledonia Swing by Van Morrison
Bright Side of the Road by Van Morrison
Wild Night by Van Morrison
Everlasting Love performed by Jamie Dornan
Stranded by Van Morrison
Days Like This by Van Morrison
Carrickfergus by Van Morrison & The Chieftains
Warm Love by Van Morrison
Jackie Wilson Said by Van Morrison
How to Handle A Woman by Richard Burton
High Noon by Tex Ritter
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes
And The Healing Has Begun by Van Morrison
Belfast is out now in UK cinemas. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Movieshub for all the latest news and features.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1