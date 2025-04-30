Gunning has won an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award and Royal Television Society Programme Award, plus many more, for the role. Baby Reindeer is leading this year’s BAFTA TV awards with eight nominations, including for Gunning in the Supporting Actress category.

The 38-year-old from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire has appeared in David Mitchell and Robert Webb’s Back, the film Pride, and Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws.

For her next project, she’s jumping into the family-friendly tale The Magic Faraway Tree, based on The Faraway Tree series of children’s novels by Enid Blyton.

What has that been like after Baby Reindeer? “It was lovely, and it's such a beloved story,” Gunning tells Radio Times exclusively.

Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

“I really hope people will love it. It's one of those things that grandparents who read the books when they were little will enjoy, and there will be people discovering it for the first time as well. I've got a feeling it might be a pretty magical tale. It was amazing to film.”

It’s adapted by BAFTA winner Simon Farnaby (Wonka, Paddington 2, Ghosts), and directed by Ben Gregor (Britannia, Cuckoo), so Gunning assures us, "Paddington fans and Ghosts fans will love it! Simon's script was so heartwarming and funny. Even in the read-through, there wasn't a dry eye in the house at the end".

The story follows Polly (Claire Foy) and Tim (Andrew Garfield) and their three children, who relocate to the remote English countryside. There, the children discover a magical tree and its residents. At the top of the tree, they are transported to different lands, where they embark on fantastical adventures.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The characters include Dame Washalot (Gunning), Moonface (Nonso Anozie, Ted Lasso), woodland fairy Silky (Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton), Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns, Slow Horses), Mr Oom Boom Boom (Mark Heap, Friday Night Dinner) and Mr Watzisname (Oliver Chris, Trying).

Lenny Henry, Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale will portray mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls. The film is set to be released this year.

The Magic Faraway Tree will be released later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.