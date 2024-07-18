But the new reports follow quotes from the film's purported producer Brian Grazer last month, who told CNBC that the possibility was being explored.

"It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands," he explained, before using the example of 24 and teasing "a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox".

RadioTimes.com have reached out to Grazer for comment on the new reports.

It remains to be seen what this "very interesting way" refers to, but of course a film version would have to follow a very different format from the TV show.

The feature that set the series apart was that each season would unfolded in real time across 24 episodes, with each episode corresponding to one hour on the clock.

Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer. FOX

And while it's possible that the reported film version would take a similar real-time approach, they'd obviously have far fewer hours to play with.

But there is precedent for that approach: A TV film spin-off – subtitled Redemption – aired during the show's original run, which saw action unfold in real time across two hours.

Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, 24 originally aired for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014, with Sutherland starring as Los Angeles Counter Terrorist Unit agent Jack Bauer as he attempted to stifle a range of dangerous terrorist threats.

It was hugely successful with viewers and also boasted an impressive award track record, earning 68 Emmy nominations and 20 wins – including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor for Sutherland in 2006.

