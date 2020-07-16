Accessibility Links

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+? Cast, plot and news

Looks like there'll be yet more neglectful parents over Christmas, with a Disney+ reboot starring JoJo Rabbit actor Archie Yates.

High jinks and clumsy robbers are a staple part of anyone’s Christmas viewing, with the 1990s classic Home Alone remaining one of the go-to festive films decades after it first aired.

And that tradition looks set to continue – now that Disney owns the rights to the film, it was only ever a matter of time before we saw a reboot, which has since been announced.

British child actor Archie Yates, who played an adorable, um, Nazi Youth in JoJo Rabbit, will be following in Kevin McAllister’s footsteps, playing a brand new character who is, presumably, left home alone by yet another set of frankly careless parents.

To watch, you’ll need to be subscribed to Disney+ which costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year. Sign up to Disney+ now.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Home Alone reboot.

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+?

A release date has not yet been announced but expect the film over the festive period if it follows franchise tradition.

The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s now uncertain whether the film will be released over Christmas this year or in 2021.

What will happen in the Home Alone reboot?

While no details have been released, the plot is pretty self-explanatory with this franchise. A child will be left – wait for it – home alone, after a mix up over the Christmas period. The child will then likely have to defend his home from robbers, with traps that are seriously violent and life-threatening if you really think about it.

Deadline reported in July 2020 that the reboot will follow a young boy who is warring with a couple (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper) over a lost figurine.

However, the main character will not be Kevin McCallister, the protagonist made famous by Macauley Culkin in the 1990s originals, but a new youngster also victim to some careless parenting.

Yates is British, so it’s not yet known whether he’ll be adopting an American accent, or if the central family in the film will be British.

Disney+ Home Alone cast

Archie Yates, who can be seen in Jojo Rabbit, will be playing Kevin McCallister’s spiritual successor.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney will also appear, though reportedly not as Yates’s parents – they will play a couple who is at war with Yates’ character.

Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson
Getty

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is also set to star in the film, alongside Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) and Chris Parnell (Archer).

Will Macauley Culkin be in the Disney+ Home Alone reboot?

Given his is the name most synonymous with the original Home Alone film, it’s perhaps inevitable that there has been some speculation suggesting that Macauley Culkin might play some sort of role in the reboot.

And although there has been no confirmation that will be the case, some sources have claimed that he will indeed make a cameo.

According to The Sun, a source said, “No Home Alone is complete without the star of the show, Macaulay. Disney bosses were desperate to get him on board and they’ve opened their wallets in a big way to do so.

“His cameo is being planned and they’re working out the details – but it’ll cost them nearly £2.5million for the privilege.”

These are unconfirmed reports – so don’t bet on an appearance just yet, but it hasn’t been ruled out either!

Fancy watching something else in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide, or you check out our lists of the best shows on Disney+ and best movies on Disney+Sign up to Disney+ now.

