Is Contagion on Netflix? How to watch the virus outbreak film online

Given the headlines at the moment, it’s not surprising people are looking for something along the lines of ‘virus film’ content.

Netflix also has the docuseries Pandemic which is worth a watch, but if you’re looking for something else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.

The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows several plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as they all deal with a killer virus outbreak.

Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Bryan Cranston.

So where can you watch Contagion?

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Contagion is now on Netflix in the UK.

Watch Contagion online

Contagion is available on Amazon Prime. You can also buy the film on DVD and Blu-ray. It’s also available on iTunes or Google Play.

Contagion review from 2011

Terry Staunton for Radio Times A mystery virus triggers a global pandemic in this taut and intelligent thriller. Early victim Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hong Kong business trip soon appears to be key to the virus’s path, as eco-scientists Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle struggle to identify, contain and combat the bug to prevent millions from becoming infected. Their efforts, meanwhile, are hampered by a sensationalist conspiracy-theory blogger (Jude Law). Director Steven Soderbergh’s subplot-hopping ensemble piece is reminiscent of his earlier Oscar-winning Traffic, but never quite delivers the same level of drama or tension as that drugs saga, and the scenes of widespread panic and looting are at odds with the otherwise cerebral and wordy storyline. In an exemplary cast, Matt Damon stands out as Paltrow’s seemingly immune husband, as does Elliott Gould in an understated cameo.

Other films like Contagion…

Outbreak (1995)

Dustin Hoffman plays an army medic who’s trying to save the world from a lethal virus imported into America from Africa