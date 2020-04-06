Is Contagion on Netflix? How to watch the virus outbreak film online
Given the headlines at the moment, it’s not surprising people are looking for something along the lines of ‘virus film’ content.
Netflix also has the docuseries Pandemic which is worth a watch, but if you’re looking for something else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.
The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows several plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as they all deal with a killer virus outbreak.
Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Bryan Cranston.
So where can you watch Contagion?
Is Contagion on Netflix?
Contagion is now on Netflix in the UK.
Watch Contagion online
Contagion is available on Amazon Prime. You can also buy the film on DVD and Blu-ray. It’s also available on iTunes or Google Play.
