The worldwide phenomenon We Will Rock You is returning to London’s West End 21 years after it first debuted.

Don’t stop us now, we’re on our way to get We Will Rock You tickets!

The show first premiered at the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road in 2002, and was seen by an astonishing six million people over 4,600 performances during its original 12-year run. And that’s just in London! 20 million people across 28 countries have seen We Will Rock you to date.

When We Will Rock You left the West End, we were disappointed and thinking Another One Bites The Dust. But, like all great performances, The Show Must Go On (OK, we’ll stop now) and it’s set to return in 2023 for an unmissable 12-week run.

The West End musical follows a group of Bohemians who are fighting against the omnipotent GlobalSoft company and its leader, the Killer Queen, to restore freedom of thought and fashion. It’s set 300 years in the future, and features the band Queen’s singalong hits like Don’t Stop Me Now and We Are the Champions.

Speaking about the return of We Will Rock You, Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May said: “I'm thrilled we finally have this opportunity to put We Will Rock You back on stage in London, where it was born. The show's original message of the fight to re-establish individuality in a dystopian corporate world is even more relevant now than when we began.

"It will be a completely new production that will burst on to the prestigious London Coliseum stage – but the story, the humour, and of course the Queen music, will hit you harder than ever. We Will Rock You – again!”

Ben Elton, comedian and writer of The Young Ones and Blackadder, will be returning to direct the show, having written the original script.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor also said that We Will Rock You will be "bigger, better, faster, funnier! Here we go again… yeaaaaaaaah!"

It doesn’t get any more enthusiastic than that, so here’s how you can secure tickets for the We Will Rock You limited time run.

We Will Rock You: when and where is the musical showing?

The musical, which features 24 of rock band Queen’s greatest hits, will be returning to the West End for a limited 12-week run.

It will be at the London Coliseum from 2nd June 2023 to 27th August 2023. This venue is particularly special as it was the location for Freddie Mercury’s 1979 Royal Ballet performance, where he sang Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and danced with the company dancers.

London Coliseum is a theatre on St Martin’s Lane, and its nearest station is Charing Cross.

How to get tickets for We Will Rock You

Tickets for We Will Rock You are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, having been released this morning (Tuesday 6th December).

With the original 12-year run being seen by an outstanding six million people, and We Will Rock You's global performances gathering an audience of 20 million people over 28 countries, we can imagine the 12-week run will be as popular as Freddie Mercury's moustache. So, head over to Ticketmaster to bag yourself some tickets as soon as you can.

