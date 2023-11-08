How to get UTS London tickets for the tennis Grand Final this December
Ultimate Tennis Showdown (better known as UTS) is coming to the Big Smoke for its Grand Final, and Keith Prowse is offering the best seats in the house for the spectacular showdown. Here's how to get hospitality tickets today.
This new professional tennis league is certainly no Wimbledon; Ultimate Tennis Showdown is a reimagined 'fast and furious' tennis format which offers looser rules and more fan interaction. So, if you'd like to swap strawberries and cream for mic'd-up players, coaches and courtside entertainment, allows us to point you in the direction of UTS.
UTS was created by the recent coach of Serena Williams and the founder of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academies, Patrick Mouratoglou. The professional tennis league has been running since 2020, but the recently confirmed line-up of tennis stars, such as Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Andrey Rublev and Wu Yibing, have truly gotten fans excited for the 2023 bout.
Speaking about the players, Mouratoglou said: "For me, a big part of UTS successfully engaging fans was always going to be around the players that we invited to help pioneer the sport. I believe that what makes a fan is emotional connection: getting to know a player, connecting with him and choosing to support; or the opposite – seeing an aspect of a player’s personality, and deciding to oppose him.
"We like sports because we like some people, and we dislike other people – we are emotionally involved. That’s why we’ve invited some of the most expressive, passionate, mercurial players on the Tour to be part of UTS".
Following an epic 2023 season, the UTS Grand Final will showcase at ExCeL London from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th December, and the champion of this year's UTS League will be crowned.
The official hospitality site, Keith Prowse, has the best seats in the house to experience this pulse-racing tennis tournament.
What does UTS mean in tennis?
UTS stands for Ultimate Tennis Showdown, and it's considered a 'fast and furious' version of the tennis format.
The games work as follows: four quarters of eight-minutes with a simplified scoring system (one point won equals won point earned). The first player to win three quarters wins the match, and if players win two quarters each, it will go to a sudden death game. There are also bonus cards for tactics and gamification.
When and where can I watch Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2023?
The UTS season finale 2023 will take place at ExCeL London from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th December, and tickets are on sale now.
The ExCeL London Centre is located in East London, and the closest station to the centre is Prince Regent DLR Station for the DLR service.
How to get UTS London 2023 tickets
Keith Prowse has a range of tickets to help you choose your premium experience. The RadioTimes.com Going Out team have scrolled through the Keith Prowse site and listed everything included in each ticket, as well as the price, to help you make an informed purchase. The tickets are as follows:
UTS Baseline Individual Place:
- Premium seats located behind the baseline in the first few rows of the grandstand
- Access to the Capital Suites for complimentary drinks
UTS Premium Lounge Individual Place:
- Afternoon tea, two-course buffet and complimentary bar in the Capital Suites
- Seats located at the side of the court in the first two rows, just metres away from the players
UTS On Court Advantage Individual Place:
- Opportunity to play on court with the pros or world-renowned pro-coach Mouratoglou
- Afternoon tea, two course buffet and complimentary bar in the Capital Suites
- Seats located to the side of the court in Mouratoglou's exclusive box
