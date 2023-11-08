Speaking about the players, Mouratoglou said: "For me, a big part of UTS successfully engaging fans was always going to be around the players that we invited to help pioneer the sport. I believe that what makes a fan is emotional connection: getting to know a player, connecting with him and choosing to support; or the opposite – seeing an aspect of a player’s personality, and deciding to oppose him.

"We like sports because we like some people, and we dislike other people – we are emotionally involved. That’s why we’ve invited some of the most expressive, passionate, mercurial players on the Tour to be part of UTS".

More like this

Following an epic 2023 season, the UTS Grand Final will showcase at ExCeL London from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th December, and the champion of this year's UTS League will be crowned.

The official hospitality site, Keith Prowse, has the best seats in the house to experience this pulse-racing tennis tournament.

Buy UTS hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

What does UTS mean in tennis?

UTS stands for Ultimate Tennis Showdown, and it's considered a 'fast and furious' version of the tennis format.

The games work as follows: four quarters of eight-minutes with a simplified scoring system (one point won equals won point earned). The first player to win three quarters wins the match, and if players win two quarters each, it will go to a sudden death game. There are also bonus cards for tactics and gamification.

Buy UTS hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where can I watch Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2023?

Gael Monfils photographed by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The UTS season finale 2023 will take place at ExCeL London from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th December, and tickets are on sale now.

The ExCeL London Centre is located in East London, and the closest station to the centre is Prince Regent DLR Station for the DLR service.

Buy UTS hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How to get UTS London 2023 tickets

Keith Prowse has a range of tickets to help you choose your premium experience. The RadioTimes.com Going Out team have scrolled through the Keith Prowse site and listed everything included in each ticket, as well as the price, to help you make an informed purchase. The tickets are as follows:

UTS Baseline Individual Place:

Premium seats located behind the baseline in the first few rows of the grandstand

Access to the Capital Suites for complimentary drinks

Buy UTS Baseline Individual Place tickets for £210 at Keith Prowse

UTS Premium Lounge Individual Place:

Afternoon tea, two-course buffet and complimentary bar in the Capital Suites

Seats located at the side of the court in the first two rows, just metres away from the players

Buy UTS Premium Lounge Individual Place tickets for £350 at Keith Prowse

UTS On Court Advantage Individual Place:

Opportunity to play on court with the pros or world-renowned pro-coach Mouratoglou

Afternoon tea, two course buffet and complimentary bar in the Capital Suites

Seats located to the side of the court in Mouratoglou's exclusive box

Buy UTS On Court Advantage Individual Place tickets for £2,100 at Keith Prowse

Advertisement

If you're a sports fan, be sure to read out guides on the best BT Sport offers and Sky Sport offers for this month. Plus, these are the best UK stadium tours and here's how to get cheap football tickets.