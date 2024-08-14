UTS Tennis is penned as a 'fast and furious' tennis format which consists of 40-minute intense matches which has an emphasis on fan interaction with the aim of drawing younger people into tennis, so expect mic'd up players and coaches as well as courtside entertainment.

Last year, Jack 'The Power' Draper thrilled home fans by beating Holger 'The Viking' Rune, and this year is set to be just as exciting, as the 2024 UTS Grand Final includes some of the best male players in the world. Plus, with the final taking place on UK soil, there's even more reason to buy tickets to this sensational showdown.

Speaking about the 2024 UTS Tennis finale, UTS Founder Patrick Mouratoglou said: "London seemed to take UTS to its heart straightaway last year. I know this city loves sport, and tennis especially, but the reaction to UTS was really incredible. That’s why we’re coming back to a bigger venue, so more people can join in the fun and see what UTS tennis is all about."

Let's find out how you can secure UTS tickets today.

If you'd like to plan ahead for tennis action in 2025, here's how to get Wimbledon 2025 tickets.

What is UTS Tennis?

UTS stands for Ultimate Tennis Showdown, and it was created by a recent coach of Serena Williams and the founder of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academies, Patrick Mouratoglou.

The professional tennis league has been running since 2020, and it's considered a 'fast and furious' version of the traditional tennis format we're used to seeing.

How does UTS Tennis work?

So, how does UTS Tennis actually work? The games work as follows: four quarters of eight-minutes with a simplified scoring system (one point won equals won point earned).

The first player to win three quarters wins the match, and if players win two quarters each, the title will be decided by a sudden death game. There are also bonus cards for tactics and gamification.

Who is playing in the UTS Tennis Grand Final 2024?

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

There are eight players and only one crown, but who is going to battle it out for the UTS Tennis prize?

The top eight players of the season will take part in the UTS Grand Final in London. Andrey Rublev has already qualified for the final upon winning the UTS Oslo event in February, plus players Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik have provisionally qualified for the Grand Final due to their UTS ranking.

Other world-class players in the running include Holger Rune, Gael Monfils and Nick Krygios.

The UTS Grand Final will take place at Copper Box Arena in London, and it will be played across three days from Friday 6th December 2024 to Sunday 8th December 2024.

The full address for the London location is Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London, E20 3HB and it's super easy to get to via public transport via Hackney Wick overground station.

How to get UTS Tennis Grand Final tickets

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tickets for the UTS Grand Final went on sale at 11am on 30th May this year. But don't worry, there are still plenty of opportunities to secure tickets.

If you're looking to make the tennis experience a bit more special, we'd recommend booking tickets with reputable hospitality retailer Keith Prowse.

At Keith Prowse, you can buy a UTS Premium Lounge ticket from £225pp or a three-day UTS Premium Lounge ticket from £653pp.

With a Premium Lounge ticket, you'll be treated to a whole host of VIP features such as a two course buffet including desserts, complimentary bar inclusive of wine, beer and soft drinks, Category 1 viewing so you never miss out on the action, and so much more.

