Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Oberman said she feels "very excited" to be back.

"I'm just blown away by the reception to it, it came so much from my heart. I started working on this a long time ago and I took time out from television because I really wanted to create this project. Now it just grows gets better every time."

Relocating Shakespeare's classic comedy to the streets of 1930's London, this version sees Shylock, an East End mother, facing off against the fascism of Oswald Moseley's Black Shirts.

The tension and a high-stakes deal between her and Antonio – a British Union of Fascists member – then culminates in the famous Battle of Cable Street in which anti-fascist protesters clashed with the Black Shirts on the London streets.

Speaking to the show's importance in today's context, Oberman said: "We have to look back and remember our own English history with Oswald Mosely, and we have to remember that it was a time we pulled together against fascism.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice 1936. Marc Brenner

She continued: "Every time the play comes back it feels more pertinent, antisemitism is still on the rise, and the idea of othering and blaming others feels more pertinent than ever.

"Plus, it’s just a really good bit of theatre. It’s sexy, it’s short and if you’ve never seen Shakespeare before this is a great gateway – if you love politics and history it’s the perfect mixture."

Despite the show's success, Oberman was clear that there were plenty of still things to tinker with before this new run, including the introduction of new cast members like Sarah Jane Adventures actor Joseph Millson.

"We’ve got four new members of cast who are all brilliant and bring a whole new sense of glamour and talent to the production, we’ve re-looked at the script and we’ve got a new creative movement team to help it feel slightly different.

"Even if you’ve seen it before it should feel new."

As the first woman to play Shylock, Oberman has said previously that the role was heavily based on her own great-grandmother.

In an interview with Broadway World she revealed: "I was raised with three strong matriarchs in my family. My great-grandmother, Annie, escaped the pogroms in Belarus and came over to England."

However, this time the actress included that she drew from her own experiences as a mother for the role.

"I always had a very clear vision and wanted to see what happened if you made Shylock a woman and see her relationship with her daughter unfold.

"You’ve got this very obsessive controlling father and I thought 'wouldn’t it be interesting to see that with a mother'. As the mother of one daughter myself, I know how intense those relationships are."

So, with this latest version primed and ready to hit the stage this week, we're echoing Oberman's excitement at the show's return. Here's how you can get yourself a ticket.

When and where can I see The Merchant of Venice 1936?

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice 1936. Marc Brenner

The Merchant of Venice 1936 is coming to the West End's Trafalgar Studios from 28th December to 25th January 2025. Shows will run every Tuesday to Saturday.

After that, the show will head on tour from 4th February to 5th April, performing at Bath, Leeds, Cardiff and more.

How to get tickets to The Merchant of Venice 1936

Tickets for the London show are available now at TodayTix and ATG Tickets, with prices starting from £15.

If you want to see the show on tour, take a look at the official show website.

