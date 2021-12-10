Tom Jones 2022 tickets: The Voice judge just announced his return to the stage

Tom Jones is touring the UK in 2022, and it’s not unusual to be interested in tickets. With demand high for these popular shows, we’ll be talking you through when, where and how to get your hands on tickets to see the well-loved singer — and judge of The Voice — return to the stage.

Jones is a long-time legend of the British music scene and has been entertaining us ever since the 1965 release of his now-iconic hit, ‘It’s Not Unusual’. The 81-year-old singer has released 40 studio albums and his latest, ‘Surrounded By Time’, landed in April 2021.

Beyond music, he’s also made his mark as a cultural icon, starring in films and making television appearances regularly. He still appears as a judge on televised UK talent competition, The Voice and has appeared as himself in both The Simpsons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among other popular programmes.

The upcoming UK tour dates see Jones travel far and wide across Britain, including two homecoming gigs in Wales, where he’ll be performing alongside Stereophonics, Catfish and the Bottlemen and more top acts.

Read on for all the latest info on how and when to get your tickets, plus gig dates, prices and all the info on supporting acts.

Tom Jones tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

Tom Jones tour 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Currently, tickets to most of the performances listed below are readily available to buy. However, there is a general sale date for the open-air event in Scarborough. The sale of these tickets will start today – Friday December 10th 2021 – at 9am.

How much do Tom Jones 2022 tour tickets cost?

Tickets start at around £45, depending on the venue and seating location you choose. However, some gigs are also offering a range of VIP and hospitality options if you want to level up your experience.

What supporting acts will be performing?

At Tom Jones’ two Cardiff performances, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Stereophonics, will also be appearing, alongside some more supporting acts not yet specified. The gigs were originally intended to take place in December 2021 but were postponed to this date due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Stereophonics are another hugely popular Welsh alt-rock band. The group are best known for songs like ‘Dakota’ and ‘Local Boy in the Photograph’ and will undoubtedly be celebrated when they finally appear in this homecoming performance at the Principality Stadium.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are the final element in this triptych of Welsh talent. The chart-topping indie band have been entertaining listeners since 2007 and will round off the line-up nicely.

