As you might expect, this package comes with a hefty price tag — £10,000 to be exact. With a limit of two shows per week a part of the deal, package holders are going to have to be very committed in order to get their money's worth.

But they won't be alone in this. The package also includes the help of a TodayTix personal concierge, who will be on hand to assist planning and booking shows throughout the year.

And to make things even more exciting, there are only ten of these packages on offer. If this sounds like something up your street, read on for our full guide to the one-of-a-kind package, including how to buy tickets and whether or not it's worth it.

What is the TodayTix All You Can Seat package?

This unique theatre package will grant the lucky recipient access to every single West End show playing in the 2024 theatrical season.

Yes, that's right: TodayTix can guarantee Band A seats to every 2024 West End show, granting customers the best view in the house whenever they want. There are only ten of these packages on offer, each one with a price tag of £10,000.

How much is the TodayTix All You Can Seat package?

The All You Can Seat package is a premium deal, and comes with a premium price tag. Whether you're buying it as a gift or treating yourself, you'll pay £10,000.

What's included in the TodayTix All You Can Seat package?

Les Misérables. (Getty Images/ Dave M Benett) Getty Images

Whether you want to see the hottest new shows London has to offer, such as The Little Big Things and Standing at the Sky's Edge, or you want to revisit the classic long-running shows that everyone loves, like Wicked or Les Misérables, you'll have access to Band A tickets for every single show playing in 2024.

Not only that, the package also includes connection with a TodayTix personal concierge, who will assist you with planning and booking your theatre visits.

The package also comes with several terms and conditions: the offer is not available on bank holiday weekends and limited-run shows (under two weeks) are excluded from the offer. Customers can attend up to two shows per week and can only see each show once.

How to get the TodayTix All You Can Seat package?

The package is not available to buy on the TodayTix website. Instead, theatre buffs should email allyoucanseat@todaytix.com. Remember there are only ten packages on offer, so if this is something you're after, be sure to act fast!

Is the TodayTix All You Can Seat package worth it?

The Choir of Man (David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

When making a purchase of this size, the first question is always: is it worth it? With a hefty £10,000 price tag, the All You Can Seat package isn't for the casual theatre goer. So how many shows would you have to attend to make the most of this unique deal?

Popular long-running shows will typically fetch higher prices for Band A tickets — for example, Band A tickets for Les Misérables can cost up to £230. At this price, you'd have to see 44 shows to get your money's worth. That's less than one show per week— very doable in our eyes.

Newer and less well-known shows won't be as expensive. Take the example of The Choir of Man, where Band A tickets cost £92. With tickets this price, you'd have to attend 108 shows to get your money's worth, which is more than the two shows per week rule allows.

The answer to the question "is it worth it?" all depends on the type of shows you plan to see and how often you plan to go see them. In order to get your money's worth, you'd have to attend many of the more popular (and therefore more expensive shows) very regularly.

If having the best seats in the house is important to you, then the All You Can Seat package could be worth your while. However, if that's not something you tend to think about, it will work out cheaper to buy tickets from a lower price band.

Which West End shows can I buy tickets for at TodayTix?

Mamma Mia (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

There's no shortage of shows to choose from at TodayTix.

There are all the classics of course — we're talking high-budget productions like The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and Mamma Mia.

If you'd rather stay up to date with the latest releases, like Mean Girls the Musical, Hamnet and The Devil Wears Prada musical, they are also available.

And it's not just musicals on offer at TodayTix. There are plenty of West End plays available if you don't fancy a singsong. Get mysterious with Agatha Christie classics like The Mousetrap and Witness for the Prosecution, and see gripping tales like A Mirror and The Motive and the Cue.

If you fancy something a bit different to a traditional play or musical, TodayTix also features shows like ABBA Voyage, Cirque du Soleil - Alegria, and Nutcracker by the English National Ballet.

Whether you opt for the All You Can Seat package or you'd rather buy more affordable tickets, all of these shows and more are available to book on TodayTix.

Alternative West End show deals

If you feel that £10,000 is a bit out of budget to spend on West End shows, then don't fear — we've got plenty of other more wallet-friendly deals to keep you entertained.

Get Crazy For You tickets from £15

Crazy for You (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

We're crazy for this last-minute offer from TodayTix! This Gershwin musical is coming to the end of its latest West End run and the last performance will take place on 28th December 2023. TodayTix are offering last minute special prices, allowing you to snag a ticket from just £15.

Fans of classic musicals will love this all-singing all-dancing production, following banker Bobby who falls in love with Polly, the owner of a theatre set for foreclosure. In a bid to win her heart, Bobby decides to put on a play at the theatre and, typically, chaos ensues.

Buy Crazy For You tickets from £15 at TodayTix

Save 43% on Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Sondheim fans won't want to miss out on this one. Old Friends originally began as a one-night-only gala performance gala in 2022 celebrating the life and work of musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim, however, the show was so popular that it has returned for a 16 week run at the Gielgud Theatre.

You can now save 43% on tickets thanks to TodayTix, meaning that ticket prices now start at just £23.

Buy Old Friends tickets from £23 at TodayTix

Save 43% on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images) Getty Images

This offer from London Theatre Direct is simply the best! Customers can snap up a ticket to the emotional, uplifting and heart-breaking Tina Turner musical for up to 45% less, meaning that ticket prices start at just £20.

This RadioTimes.com writer went to see Tina: The Tina Turner Musical this year and has one piece of advice: don't forget your tissues.

Save 43% on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets at London Theatre Direct

Get The Time Traveller's Wife tickets from £15

Whether you've read the book, seen the film or are going in completely blind, you're sure to love The Time Traveller's Wife. And the £15 tickets currently on offer will sweeten the deal even more.

Protagonists Clare and Henry don't exactly have a typical love story, thanks to Henry's paranormal genetic disorder that means he lives in the past, present and future. Will their love stand the test of time? Head to the Apollo Theatre to find out.

Buy The Time Traveller's Wife tickets from £15 at TodayTix

If you fancy more tips for snagging cheaper tickets, we've put together the ultimate guide on how to get cheap theatre tickets, as well as West End theatre tips and advice to help you make the most of your time.