According to Kerrang!, Frontman Jeremy McKinnon revealed the album was named by a fan who saw a photo of McKinnon in a hoodie with the words “You’re Welcome” written across it. The fan deduced this would be the title of the band's next album so they decided to run with it.

Although their single “Resentment” was released in November, “You’re Welcome” will be the first full album release since “Bad Vibrations” came out in 2016. The single “Resentment” is expected to feature on the 2020 album.

A Day to Remember announced their May UK and European tour dates on Twitter, although they will also appear at venues across South America from March.

How to get tickets for A Day to Remember's 2020 tour

Tickets for UK dates of A Day to Remember's 2020 tour will go on sale on Friday 7 February at 10am.

You can get tickets for Hatfield, Leeds, Glasgow and Nottingham here.

Which UK venues will A Day to Remember tour in 2020?

A Day to Remember will be staging shows towards the end May around the UK.

They will appear on the below tour dates, including performing in conjunction with Slam Dunk festival on 23rd and 24th of the month.

Saturday 23 May, Hatfield House, Hatfield – get tickets

Sunday 24 May, Temple Newsam, Leeds – get tickets

Monday 25 May, SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets

Wednesday 27 May, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - get tickets

Thursday 28 May, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – get tickets

Who is the support act for A Day to Remember’s 2020 tour?

Supporting A Day to Remember throughout their whole tour will be Grandson.

After being announced on the promotional billing post by A Day to Remember’s social media, he retweeted the post and added his own.

Which European venues will A Day to Remember tour in 2020?

Prior to their UK shows, A Day to Remember will be touring other venues across Europe between 6th and 21st May.

Which South American venues will A Day to Remember tour in 2020?

The band will perform at Lollapalooza across three countries in South America before heading to Europe.

