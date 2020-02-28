The tour comes ahead of the singer’s After Hours album release (due 30 March) of which two singles have been released so far; Heartless and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd’s latest album follows his 2016 release Starboy and will be his fourth studio release so far.

The 30-year-old posted details of his tour on social media accounts, which reveal his support acts to be Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Weeknd’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is The Weeknd 2020 tour?

The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada this June and will see the singer performing across the globe until mid-November, when the tour culminates with a show in Paris.

From the 11th until 19th October this year The Weeknd will be in the UK performing up and down the country.

When do tickets for The Weeknd 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour are on presale now.

General tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 28 February.

Get your tickets to The Weeknd now.

How to get tickets for The Weeknd 2020 UK tour

Tickets for the tour are available to buy through official retailer Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd will perform three gigs at The O2, London as well as at venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Which European venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

As well as his US and UK shows, The Weekend will perform in a number of European cities following his stint in the UK.

Which US and Canadian venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd will be appearing across a number of venues in US states as well as Canada throughout the year.