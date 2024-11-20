The shows are a 40th anniversary celebration of Rum Sodomy & The Lash, and will see original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy play the album in its entirety.

Speaking about the tour in a press release, the band said: "After the uproarious bash which was the 40th anniversary of our first record, Red Roses for Me, in 2024, we wanted to do it again, but with Rum Sodomy & the Lash."

Fans can expect all the best-loved tracks like Rainy Night in Soho, A Pair of Brown Eyes and Dirty Old Town.

A number of guest stars are also expected to appear to fill in for MacGowan, who died last year.

Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and how to get tickets.

The Pogues are heading on a six-date UK tour in 2025, here's the dates:

Pre-sale goes live on Wednesday 20th November at 9:30am, this is for O2 Priority customers.

General sale then opens at 9:30am on Friday 22nd November.

You can find the tickets either at Ticketmaster or Live Nation, or the Brixton date at See Tickets.

