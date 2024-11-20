How to get The Pogues tickets for first UK headline tour in 13 years
The Irish band are heading on their first UK headline tour since the death of Shane MacGowan.
I've got a feeling, next year's for me and you... as The Pogues are heading on a brand-new UK tour.
This will be the Irish band's first UK headline tour for 13 years and the first since the death of singer Shane MacGowan.
The shows are a 40th anniversary celebration of Rum Sodomy & The Lash, and will see original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy play the album in its entirety.
Speaking about the tour in a press release, the band said: "After the uproarious bash which was the 40th anniversary of our first record, Red Roses for Me, in 2024, we wanted to do it again, but with Rum Sodomy & the Lash."
Fans can expect all the best-loved tracks like Rainy Night in Soho, A Pair of Brown Eyes and Dirty Old Town.
A number of guest stars are also expected to appear to fill in for MacGowan, who died last year.
Here's everything you need to know about dates, venues and how to get tickets.
The Pogues UK tour dates and venues: When and where can I see The Pogues on tour?
The Pogues are heading on a six-date UK tour in 2025, here's the dates:
- 1st May 2025 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 2nd May 2025 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 3rd May 2025 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 6th May 2025 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 7th May 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 8th May 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
How to get The Pogues tickets as pre-sale goes live for UK tour dates
Pre-sale goes live on Wednesday 20th November at 9:30am, this is for O2 Priority customers.
General sale then opens at 9:30am on Friday 22nd November.
You can find the tickets either at Ticketmaster or Live Nation, or the Brixton date at See Tickets.
- Buy The Pogues tickets at Ticketmaster
- Buy The Pogues tickets at Live Nation
- Buy The Pogues tickets at See Tickets
