The event – titled An Evening with The Fast Show – will see the cast reminisce about the success of the beloved '90s sketch show. Fans will hear discussions about how it all began and titbits from over the years, interspersed with some of the best sketches, monologues, and songs.

First airing back in 1994 on BBC Two, The Fast Show became one of the most influential sketch shows of all time, packed full of catchphrases and memorable characters like Ted and Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni and Does My Bum Look Big in This?

The cast returned for their first comeback tour in February to great acclaim from critics and fans.

In this new tour announcement, Charlie Higson said: "The Fast Show was all about repetition, catchphrases and familiar characters. So we’re going to repeat our last tour with the same catchphrases and characters. Hopefully audiences will believe it’s all new material."

Paul Whitehouse added: "The Fast Show back on tour again, sir? Oooooh - suit you, madam!"

A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 20th November.

General sale will go live at 10am on Thursday 21st November. Last year, the tickets went extremely quickly, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Fast Show tickets at Ticketmaster

