How to get The Fast Show tickets as cast head on second UK tour in 2025
The Fast Show is coming back for another tour in 2025.
Following the success of their 30th anniversary tour earlier this year, The Fast Show cast are reuniting once again for a run of live shows in 2025.
Taking to the stage next November are co-creators Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse alongside Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams for 15 shows across the UK.
The event – titled An Evening with The Fast Show – will see the cast reminisce about the success of the beloved '90s sketch show. Fans will hear discussions about how it all began and titbits from over the years, interspersed with some of the best sketches, monologues, and songs.
First airing back in 1994 on BBC Two, The Fast Show became one of the most influential sketch shows of all time, packed full of catchphrases and memorable characters like Ted and Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni and Does My Bum Look Big in This?
The cast returned for their first comeback tour in February to great acclaim from critics and fans.
In this new tour announcement, Charlie Higson said: "The Fast Show was all about repetition, catchphrases and familiar characters. So we’re going to repeat our last tour with the same catchphrases and characters. Hopefully audiences will believe it’s all new material."
Paul Whitehouse added: "The Fast Show back on tour again, sir? Oooooh - suit you, madam!"
Here's everything you need to know about tickets.
Buy The Fast Show tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the Fast Show UK tour dates and venues for 2025?
- 3rd Nov 2025 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 4th Nov 2025 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 5th Nov 2025 – Swansea, Arena
- 7th Nov 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 8th Nov 2025 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 10th Nov 2025 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 11th Nov 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House
- 12th Nov 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 13th Nov 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 14th Nov 2025 – Bath, Forum
- 15th Nov 2025 – Plymouth, Pavilions
- 17th Nov 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 18th Nov 2025 – London, The Palladium
- 19th Nov 2025 – London, The Palladium
- 23rd Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
How to get tickets for the new The Fast Show UK tour dates
A Ticketmaster pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 20th November.
General sale will go live at 10am on Thursday 21st November. Last year, the tickets went extremely quickly, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
