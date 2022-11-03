Fans of the Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) duo will be well aware this will be the first time in four years that Tenacious D has performed on British soil, since they played a series of sold-out shows in 2019, which included two nights at London’s Wembley Arena.

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D, composed of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, is going on tour. Originally performing in Las Vegas at the end of this year, the American band have just announced a string of European dates, including one night in London.

The announcement comes not long after Tenacious D shared a medley of songs from Tommy, The Who’s album. The medley features snippets of the tracks Pinball Wizard, There’s a Doctor I’ve Found, and Go To the Mirror. Speaking about the musical assortment, the duo said: "Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy."

Now, they’re unleashing their musical talent on the UK (yet again) in 2023.

Tenacious D formed in Los Angeles in 1994, years before Jack Black would become a household name after starring in hits like School of Rock and The Holiday. They supported rock acts like Weezer, Pearl Jam, and Beck in the late ‘90s, and toured Los Angeles before releasing their debut album.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2001, featured Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on the drums, and awarded Tenacious D cult status with the single Tribute.

The duo have now recorded four albums and worked on other projects together, like a graphic novel and The Beatles mashup, which was released as a charity single for Doctors Without Borders.

Here’s how you can get Tenacious D UK tour tickets.

Buy Tenacious D tickets at Ticketmaster

For Jack Black fans, you can watch The Holiday with a live orchestra in London this Christmas. Here's how to get The Holiday — Film With Live Orchestra tickets.

Tenacious D UK tickets: where in the UK is the band performing?

For one night only, the Master Exploder rock band will be in the UK performing at London’s The O2. With just one UK date, we're sure the show will be very popular, so here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

When do Tenacious D tickets for the UK go on sale?

The Metropolis presale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Thursday 3rd November).

General on-sale will kick off tomorrow (Friday 4th November) at 10am.

Buy Tenacious D tickets at Ticketmaster

