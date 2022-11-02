Ranking as the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, the five time Grammy Award-winning, pop-country icon is set to play five dates across the UK and Ireland next year. The announcement of the tour goes hand in hand with Twain's new album, Queen of Me.

Presale tickets for Shania Twain's recently announced UK tour are dropping this morning. Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know to beat the Ticketmaster queue and get your hands on some.

Best known for tracks like That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, Twain has been offering genre-mixing pop-country hits since releasing her self-titled debut album in 1993.

Now, UK fans can get a taste of the Canadian singer's punchy sing-a-long stylings in person, across a range of the UK and Ireland's best venues.

Shania Twain's UK tour starts in London next September before seeing the star perform live in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Check out the full list of dates and venues below.

Shania Twain UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Those who pre-ordered the singer's new album, Queen of Me, before 4pm on Tuesday 1st November will get access to presale tickets.

The presale began this morning, Wednesday 2nd November, at 10am, so you can head over straight away and pick up a ticket if you're eligible.

If you haven't pre-ordered the album, you'll have to wait for the general sale on Friday.

How to get tickets to the Shania Twain UK tour

Our best advice for making sure you get tickets is to make sure that, whichever sale you're going for, you get yourself onto the site ahead of the ticket release time. This will help you to bag a place near the front of the queue and give you the best chance of getting your tickets.

Secondly, make sure that you've got your payment details handy and you know how many tickets you're going for. Once you've reached the front of the queue and got your tickets, they'll only be reserved for you for a short while. It pays to be prepared. Happy hunting!

