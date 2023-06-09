This June, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be playing a concert in London in support of War Child; a charity that sends aid to children affected by conflict.

Take That fans, your time is coming so don’t be late! Tickets for their one-off charity show are on sale now and we’re here to tell you exactly how to grab a spot.

The show is set to be very intimate with the band playing to a crowd of just 1,500 at the iconic KOKO in Camden.

This announcement has also come off the back of Take That’s performance at the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle - an event which seems to have relit their fire for performing, as the trio will also be headlining at BST Hyde Park this summer.

As one of the most famous boybands in British history, we can never forget where Take That have come from. The group ruled the world in the early 90’s, getting 28 top 40 singles and 17 top five singles in the charts, while eight albums reaching the UK number one.

Their journey from five to four to three was just as spectacular, as Robbie William’s sudden departure in 1995 became one of the biggest scandals of the decade. In the years since, the band have re-formed and split up several times for tours and TV specials, but now they’re back to three and ready to re-hash their greatest hits.

So, if you’re desperate to see the band and their million love songs, here’s what you need to know.

Buy Take That tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is the Take That UK show?

Take That’s one-off show is at KOKO in London. As a venue is known for its club nights, live shows and vibrant atmosphere, this concert should be a real treat. Here are the details:

21st June 2023 – KOKO, London

To get to the venue you can either get the Overground to Camden Road, or National Rail services to Kings Cross or St Pancras. These stations are also on the tube, or you can get the Northern line to Mornington Crescent, which sits right outside the hall.

How to get tickets to Take That UK show in London

Tickets for the show go live at 10am today (Friday, 9th June). We know you’re excited but, for now, have a little patience and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Are Take That going on tour?

There’s currently no news of a Take That UK tour, but you can trust that RadioTimes.com will inform you as soon as that changes.

However, the Take That based musical, Greatest Days, is currently touring. Coming to dozens of theatres across the UK, the tour is running until the 25th of November this year.

Tickets are available now on ATG Tickets and the official Greatest Days site, so head on over for your Take That fix.

Buy Greatest Day tickets at ATG Tickets

