Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin heads on solo tour with tickets on sale now
The Strictly Come Dancing professional is heading on his first solo tour next March.
Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin is going solo for the first time next spring with his Midnight Dancer UK tour.
Joining forces with the creators Oti Mabuse and Johannes Radebe’s sell-out shows, the pro-dancer will be shimmying his way around the country, stopping at 37 venues from March to May 2025.
On the tour, Kuzmin is promising a jam-packed evening of entertainment, featuring world-class dance from him and a wider cast.
For fans of the Ukrainian dancer, this is a chance to "see Nikita as you’ve never seen him before" and learn about his journey to becoming a six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion.
Kuzmin is of course best known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing's most recent season, where he came runner-up with Bad Education's Layton Williams. He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother House when the series aired on ITV in March 2024.
So, if you're looking to add a bit of sparkle to your spring, here's how to get tickets.
Buy Nikita Kuzmin tickets at Ticketmaster
Full list of Nikita Kuzmin UK tour dates and venues: When and where can I see the Strictly professional on tour?
- 8th Mar 2025 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- 12th Mar 2025 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa Centre
- 15th Mar 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 16th Mar 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 26th Mar 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre
- 27th Mar 2025 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre
- 28th Mar 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate Theatre
- 30th Mar 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 2nd Apr 2025 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 3rd Apr 2025 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 4th Apr 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Gardens
- 6th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 10th Apr 2025 – Southend-on-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th Apr 2025 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 12th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
- 13th Apr 2025 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 17th Apr 2025 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 18th Apr 2025 – Peterborough, New Theatre
- 19th Apr 2025 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 29th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 30th Apr 2025 – Liverpool, Empire
- 1st May 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 2nd May 2025 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 4th May 2025 – Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
- 7th May 2025 – Hull, New Theatre
- 8th May 2025 – Manchester, Aviva Studios
- 9th May 2025 – Bath, The Forum
- 10th May 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 11th May 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 13th May 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 14th May 2025 – Guildford, G Live
- 15th May 2025 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- 17th May 2025 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
- 18th May 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 20th May 2025 – York, Grand Opera House
- 21st May 2025 – Canterbury, The Marlowe
How to get Nikita Kuzmin UK tour tickets
Tickets are on sale now, having gone on sale at 10am on Friday 26th July.
With so many dates there's sure to be plenty of availability, but if you're worried read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Nikita Kuzmin tickets at Ticketmaster
