Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin is going solo for the first time next spring with his Midnight Dancer UK tour.

Joining forces with the creators Oti Mabuse and Johannes Radebe’s sell-out shows, the pro-dancer will be shimmying his way around the country, stopping at 37 venues from March to May 2025.

On the tour, Kuzmin is promising a jam-packed evening of entertainment, featuring world-class dance from him and a wider cast.

For fans of the Ukrainian dancer, this is a chance to "see Nikita as you’ve never seen him before" and learn about his journey to becoming a six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion.

Kuzmin is of course best known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing's most recent season, where he came runner-up with Bad Education's Layton Williams. He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother House when the series aired on ITV in March 2024.

So, if you're looking to add a bit of sparkle to your spring, here's how to get tickets.

Buy Nikita Kuzmin tickets at Ticketmaster

Full list of Nikita Kuzmin UK tour dates and venues: When and where can I see the Strictly professional on tour?

How to get Nikita Kuzmin UK tour tickets

Tickets are on sale now, having gone on sale at 10am on Friday 26th July.

With so many dates there's sure to be plenty of availability, but if you're worried read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

