On the tour, Kuzmin is promising a jam-packed evening of entertainment, featuring world-class dance from him and a wider cast.

For fans of the Ukrainian dancer, this is a chance to "see Nikita as you’ve never seen him before" and learn about his journey to becoming a six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion.

Kuzmin is of course best known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing's most recent season, where he came runner-up with Bad Education's Layton Williams. He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother House when the series aired on ITV in March 2024.

More like this

So, if you're looking to add a bit of sparkle to your spring, here's how to get tickets.

Buy Nikita Kuzmin tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Nikita Kuzmin UK tour tickets

Tickets are on sale now, having gone on sale at 10am on Friday 26th July.

With so many dates there's sure to be plenty of availability, but if you're worried read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Nikita Kuzmin tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you want to see Nikita's Strictly partner on the West End, check out our Cabaret London cast guide. Plus, Joanne Clifton on Shrek the Musical and the best kids theatre shows. And don't forget about Sabrina Carpenter final ticket sale.