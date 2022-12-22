The tour and Snoop Dogg’s 17th album titles come from when the rapper received the Walk of Fame star in 2018. In his speech, Snoop Dogg said: “I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting. I wanna thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I wanna thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I wanna thank me for being me at all times.”

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is heading to the UK in spring 2023 for his rescheduled I Wanna Thank Me tour.

If there was anyone to thank for Snoop Dogg’s success, it would certainly be the man himself! With over 23 million albums sold in the United States and 35 million albums sold worldwide, and awards under his belt like the American Music Award and a Primetime Emmy, as well as 17 nominations at the Grammys, Snoop Dogg has undoubtedly put in the work.

Snoop Dogg was discovered by Dr Dre in the early 1990s, and he featured on Dr Dre's debut solo single Deep Cover in 1992. Snoop Dogg’s first album, Doggystyle, hit the number one spot on Billboard's Hip-Hop and Top 200 charts, and produced two widely successful singles, Who Am I (What's My Name)?, and Gin and Juice.

Throughout the noughties, Snoop Dogg continued to bring us hits like Drop It Like It’s Hot with Pharrell Williams, and Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang.

This year, Snoop Dogg has been busy forming the supergroup Mount Westmore with artists E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube.

His I Wanna Thank Me UK arena tour was originally scheduled for April 2020, in support of his album and documentary of the same name, but due to COVID, Snoop Dogg had to postpone. The rescheduled shows were supposed to take place in August and September 2022, but he had to delay again, saying there were unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

Now, finally, the I Wanna Thank Me tour is taking place. Here’s how you can get pre-sale tickets.

On his UK tour, Snoop Dogg will be taking the stage alongside Xzibit, D12, Warren G, Obie Trice, Versatile and Tha Dogg Pound. Here’s the full list of dates and venues for the I Wanna Thank Me tour:

When do tickets for Snoop Dogg’s 2023 UK tour go on sale?

If you had tickets for the original dates, they’re still valid. If you haven’t bought tickets yet, there are still plenty available.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Thursday 22nd December).

General on sale tickets go on sale three hours later at midday.

If you're worried you'll be at the back of the line when trying to secure tickets, we have some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Snoop Dogg tickets from Ticketmaster

