For the glam-rock fans amongst you, the good news is the band will be ending this mammoth trip with a performance in Manchester’s AO Arena. The bad news is that this will be Måneskin’s only UK performance, which will follow a show in Dublin’s 3Arena the week before.

Italian rock band Måneskin, best known for their triumph in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, have announced a mega world tour in 2023. The band will be hitting five continents across four months in support of their latest album, Rush!

The UK and Ireland shows are set for this December and will mark the end of Måneskin’s second big tour in a year. At the moment, the Italian band are on their first-ever world tour, Loud Kids, which is hitting major venues in America and Europe – including London's O2 – this May.

But if you think they’re taking a break after that, then you couldn’t be more wrong. Once Loud Kids is wrapped up, Måneskin will be taking to the festival circuit with performances at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound before heading out all over again for Rush! in September.

Måneskin have been moving at break-neck speed ever since winning Eurovision back in 2021. Made up of singer Damiano David and musicians Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio, the group launched into Italian stardom after finishing second on their version of X Factor in 2017.

To date they’ve released three studio albums, sold around 40 million records worldwide, and even received a Grammy nomination this year for Best New Artist.

Now, they’re touring non-stop and you’ve only got one chance to see them in the UK this December. Luckily for you, the Eurovision lovers at RadioTimes.com are here to tell you how to get tickets.

The Rush! world tour is kicking off in Germany this September before heading over to America for an extended run of shows. After that it’s South America, Oceania, and Asia all before they set foot back here. Here are the UK and Ireland dates:

How much do Måneskin tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Manchester and Dublin shows have not yet been released. But based on the cost of their upcoming O2 show, prices are likely to start at around £38 and go up into triple figures depending on seating.

Will Måneskin do a UK tour?

Måneskin have yet to do a UK tour, but that doesn't mean they won't be stopping by for shows this year. On Monday 8th May they will be performing at the O2 Arena as part of their Loud Kids tour, and recently they were announced in the 2023 Glastonbury line-up.

Plus, with this winter tour planned, they're not showing any signs of slowing down soon. It's likely that they'll be hitting the UK once again in 2024.

Is there an age restriction on Måneskin concerts?

Anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at Måneskin concerts. That doesn't mean that kids 13 and under can't attend, but they won't be able to turn up alone and won't get a refund if they try.

Måneskin 2023 world tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Måneskin’s Manchester show are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 17th March). This pre-sale is for O2 and Three customers, but there will also be a second pre-sale for Live Nation members on Saturday 18th March at 10am.

General sale for the Manchester show will start at 10am on Monday 20th March on Ticketmaster.

For the Dublin show, pre-sale also starts on Monday at 10am, while general sale will launch on Wednesday 22nd March at 10am.

If you’re worried about missing out on tickets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

