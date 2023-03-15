That’s right, the Disney Channel stars are back for a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall this April. The unique concert will be a mash-up of the brothers' classic songs alongside their comeback hits, including some new tracks from their upcoming release – The Album.

Do you ever find yourself craving for the 2000s, when the charts were filled with X Factor singers and there were still Harry Potter movies in the cinema? Well, now you really can go back and relive those years when the Jonas Brothers come to the UK for a concert this spring.

Releasing on 12th May 2023, The Album is the Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album and will mark a "new era" of their music. Ahead of its release, the youngest of the trio, Nick, said the album was inspired by a mixture of '70s influences and the band’s early career.

"We're taking the roots of what our sound is, but also going back to our roots and pulling from those '70s influences we grew up listening to," he explained.

The Jonas Brothers made their mark on the music world back in 2006 when they released their debut album, It’s About Time. The CD made it to number 91 on the US Billboard 200 chart and soon became a regular play on Radio Disney.

Soon after, Kevin, Joe and Nick became the face of Disney Channel men, with appearances in Hannah Montana and their own show Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream. Then of course came Camp Rock and the rest, as they say, is history.

The band officially split in 2013 so the brothers could pursue their own projects. But six years — and several weddings — later, they announced a triumphant return with the release of their single Sucker, created their fifth album Happiness Begins, and even produced a documentary on their lives which aired on Amazon Prime.

Now, they’re off again and they gotta find you at their concert this April. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Before heading over to London, the three brothers will be playing five shows at the New York Marquis Theatre this March. Each show will be themed around one of the band’s albums: Jonas Brothers; A Little Bit Longer; Lines, Vines, and Trying Times; Happiness Begins; and The Album.

In London, this residency is being compressed into just one night of the brothers' best hits, hopefully with Camp Rock included. Here’s the date and venue:

How to get Jonas Brothers tickets for UK show at London's Royal Albert Hall

Pre-sale tickets for the Jonas Brothers' UK performance is live now. It opened for O2 customers, as well as those who pre-ordered their new album, at 10am today (Wednesday 15th March).

A second pre-sale will open for Live Nation customers tomorrow at 10am, before general sale tickets go up at 10am on Friday 17th March.

