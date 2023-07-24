The boxing foes first touched gloves this January in a fierce fight which saw Eubank Jr knocked out just one minute into the fourth round.

At the time, Eubank Jr claimed that Smith’s knockdown was the result of an illegal elbow strike, while Smith accused his opponent of bad sportsmanship. Now, the two middleweight stars are ready to settle the score in what’s likely to be a match for the ages.

The original match date was scheduled for much earlier this year but had to be pushed back following a training injury for Smith. Now that the new date has been confirmed, the Liverpudlian said: "I'm fully healed up now, injury-free, and I'm looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr's career.”

Meanwhile the 33-year-old, and son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, has responded on Twitter: “There’s nowhere left to hide. September 2nd is payback time – no more excuses! You know what’s coming!”

In January, the foes’ fight took place in front of a sold-out 20,000 fans and also set a new domestic pay-per-view record for the middleweight boxing class. This time, Ben Shalom, BOXXER promoter and CEO, said: “We're expecting tickets to fly out for September 2 at the AO Arena as fans rush to be ringside for what is guaranteed to be another unbelievable firefight."

So, if you want a seat in the stands for one the biggest fights this year, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 tickets from £59 at Ticketmaster

Who won the last Smith vs Eubank Jr fight?

Smith and Eubank Jr’s last fight took place in January this year. The fiery match went four rounds before Smith secured an incredible KO victory over Eubank Jr.

Following the clash, Eubank Jr immediately activated the rematch clause and was originally scheduled to face Smith shortly after.

However, Smith suffered an injury in training camp and was forced to postpone the match until now. With the date now set, global head of boxing at Wasserman Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, said: "Good things come to those who wait."

The much-anticipated rematch between these two opponents is set to take place in Manchester this September, here’s the full details:

2nd Sep 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

As the location of their first fiery showdown, the AO Arena seems like a fitting venue to continue this rivalry. To get there, all you have to do is head to Manchester Victoria Station, which is available via Northern Rail trains and Metrolink tram services. If you’re heading from another city, your best bet is to go to Manchester Piccadilly and either walk or hop on a short train from there.

How much do Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 tickets cost?

Tickets for this high-stakes rematch start at £59 and go up to a whopping £565 for ring-side seats. For the best price, you'll need to book quickly.

How to get tickets to Smith vs Eubank Jr 2

The pre-sale for Smith vs Eubank Jr is happening now, having gone live on Sunday 23rd July. This initial pre-sale was for Three customers, but a second pre-sale has opened today (Monday 24th July) for Boxxer members.

General sale tickets will go live tomorrow at 12pm (Tuesday, 25th July). And if you’re looking to float through the ticket-buying process like a butterfly, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

