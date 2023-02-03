Speaking about Jones’s upcoming gigs, Brighton Valley Concert Series organisers said: “Sir Tom Jones continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

What’s New Pussycat? A Sir Tom Jones tour announcement, that’s what! The 82-year-old has confirmed he’ll be playing a string of shows in the UK this summer, performing hits from his incredible six decade-long career, including Without Love (There Is Nothing) and Delilah.

"With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.”

We couldn’t have put it any better ourselves. As well as Brighton, Jones will be performing in Leicester, Belfast and Kent, amongst other places.

Let’s take a look at the brief history of Sir Tom Jones. Born in Treforest, Wales, Jones sang in dance halls and clubs around south Wales as a teenager before catching the ear of a music manager who got Jones signed with Decca Records.

Jones’s second single (his first one, Chills and Fever, was a bit of a flop) It’s Not Unusual climbed to number one in the UK Singles Chart within its first month of being released. He had a run of hits with the singles Green, Green Grass of Home, Once Upon a Time, With These Hands, and many more, truly dominating the charts in the 1960s.

In 1971, Jones released one of his most popular songs to date: She’s a Lady. He spent the '70s headlining showrooms on the Las Vegas strip, solidifying himself as a true performer. In 1994, Jones recorded a cover of You Can Leave Your Hat On for The Full Monty — which happens to be one of the RadioTimes.com writers' favourite films.

Amongst his many achievements, Jones has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, two BRIT Awards, a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a GQ Award for Legend of the Year.

Let’s find out how you can buy tickets to see Sir Tom Jones live this summer.

Buy Sir Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

Jones’s 15th studio album, Surrounded by Time, launched in April 2021 and features the songs I Won’t Lie and I’m Growing Old. Here is the full list of dates and venues for Jones’s summer tour:

When do tickets for Sir Tom Jones’s 2023 UK tour go on sale?

General on-sale is happening right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 3rd February). Simply head over to Ticketmaster and select your chosen date (or dates if you’re a Sir Tom Jones super fan), and join the queue.

If you’re concerned about securing tickets, we’ve put together a guide to help you get to the front of the line: how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Sir Tom Jones tickets at Ticketmaster

