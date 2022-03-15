Best known for rock anthems like Gimme Shelter, Start Me Up and Paint it Black, the UK group have been making music since 1962 and show few signs of stopping — despite their advanced ages and the death of former drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021.

The Rolling Stones have announced a huge European tour, including several UK shows, with tickets set to go on sale this week. The tour celebrates the iconic band's 60th anniversary and will see them take to the stage in cities across Europe.

Led by musical icon, Mick Jagger, the Stones have become synonymous with rock and roll, registering a host of number one hits and best-selling albums during the band's long run in the spotlight.

Now, they're returning to the stage in the UK with a wide range of shows set to take place during 2022. Take a look at the details below for the latest news and updates on ticketing, pricing and more.

Rolling Stones 2022 tickets: When are the UK tour dates?

The UK dates form part of a wider European tour, with the Stones performing across Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland and more countries. Check out the UK shows below.

9th June | Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

25th June | London, Hyde Park

3rd July | London, Hyde Park

Rolling Stones 60th anniversary tour: When do tickets go on sale?

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The general sale begins on Friday 18th March at 10am. You'll want to head to the Ticketmaster website slightly before that time to have the best chance of getting to the front of the queue and grabbing some tickets.

With a limited run of UK shows and some presales taking place before the main sale, there is sure to be plenty of competition for these tickets.

Rolling Stones 60th anniversary tour: Who are the supporting acts?

Supporting acts are yet to be confirmed but we wouldn't put it past the Stones to ride solo on this tour, as they return to the scene of their iconic 1969 'Stones in the Park' gig, among a wide variety of top-class venues.

Check back here and we'll update the page with any new info on supporting acts. Or, take a look at the Ticketmaster website for the latest updates.

Rolling Stones 60th anniversary tour: How much do tickets cost?

As of yet, we've had no confirmation on pricing. There are some premium ticketing options which also include a hotel, starting around £649. However, standard tickets will be considerably more affordable.

Use the links below to check the latest info on pricing and availability.

