Gervais is about to conclude his original run of dates for the Armageddon shows, in which he went to Oxford, Ipswich, Sheffield, Manchester, Cambridge and Cardiff. He’ll be closing the 2022 run at Cardiff International Arena tomorrow (Thursday 15th December).

If you missed out on tickets to see Ricky Gervais live on his Armageddon tour, or perhaps you did see the stand-up comedian and had so much fun you’re looking to re-book for the new year, then this article is for you.

As one of the country’s most divisive comedians, tickets to see Gervais live were hot. But luckily for his fans, he’s announced a string of dates for 2023.

Between 1998 and 2000, Gervais appeared on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show where he gained a reputation as an outspoken social provocateur (surprise, surprise). In 2000, he was given a Channel 4 spoof talk show, and the rest, as they say, is history.

He achieved fame with his mockumentary series The Office, which is now one of the most successful British comedy of all time, being shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes. More recently, he achieved critical acclaim with his Netflix hit TV show After Life, where he plays a widow trying to cope with his wife’s death.

Following Gervais’s Netflix stand-up special Humanity, the stand-up comedian returned to live stages in 2019 with his world tour, SuperNature. The shows included 15 nights at London Palladium, as well as two nights at OVO Arena in Wembley.

We should warn you (if you don’t already know) that Gervais’s material is sometimes shocking and controversial, and the age restriction is 16 and over.

So without further ado, here’s how you can get Ricky Gervais UK tour tickets.

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when and where are the shows?

Gervais is about to conclude his 2022 Armageddon tour, but you can snap up tickets to see him in 2023. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for the new dates are available right now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday 14th December). These tickets are eligible for O2 Priority and Live Nation presale customers.

If you don’t qualify for presale, don’t worry! General on-sale is just two days later on Friday 16th December at 10am. If you’re concerned about waiting in the queue, check out our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

