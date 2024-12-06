Also joining the line-up are The Kooks, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Following the line-up announcement, Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said the 2025 line-up was one of the "youngest" in years and showed the "exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture".

He also reflected on Chappell Roan's appointment as headliner, saying she is "an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation."

The Hot to Go singer will be performing the Friday night at Reading and the Saturday at Leeds alongside Irish singer Hozier.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds have started going on sale today, so here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chappell Roan. Rick Kern/Getty Images

Reading and Leeds festival will take place on the same weekend in August 2025: 21st – 24th August 2025. As usual Reading festival takes place at Richfield Avenue and Leeds at Bramham Park.

How much do Reading and Leeds Festival 2025 tickets cost?

Last year, tickets started at £291.50 for Standard Weekend tickets with camping, £327.25 for Early Entry tickets and day tickets ranging from £125 to £195. So we can expect this year to look the same.

How to get Reading and Leeds Festival 2025 tickets

General sale opens at 12pm on Monday 9th December. Reading and Leeds goes through Ticketmaster so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How to get Reading and Leeds pre-sale tickets

Reading and Leeds has several pre-sales which start at 12pm today (Friday 6th December).

12pm, Friday 6th December – Three and Mastercard pre-sale

12pm, Saturday 7th December – Festival pre-sale

Advertisement

You can also check out the best Christmas London shows and best UK pantomimes.