Premier League Darts 2022: latest news, line-up and how to get tickets

We'll be updating you on his chances of continuing, plus the full line-up of players and how you can get tickets to see Premier League Darts live in 2022.

Heading into another hotly contested week of Premier League Darts, 'The Iceman' Gerwyn Price has announced that he intends to play on despite a fractured bone in his throwing hand.

The former world champion — who took to the sport late in life after competing as a professional rugby player — is set to face fourth-place Joe Cullen in his next match. It's a huge chance to jump up the table too, as Price currently sits close behind, in sixth position.

The Welshman told Sky Sports: "I was still in discomfort with my hand so I went back to the hospital and the X-ray showed a small fracture. The usual course of action would be to be put in plaster for four weeks, but with the Premier League and other events, that's not something I wanted."

This remarkable incident is one of many in a Premier League season that's already been eventful, having started back in February. The Premier League is set to continue through until 13th June, so there are plenty of opportunities to see your favourite players live and soak up that famous darts atmosphere.

Here's our guide on how and where to buy tickets, plus the line-up and fixtures for the remaining 2022 Premier League Darts season.

Premier League Darts 2022 line-up: who is in this year's competition?

This year's Premier League table is a star-studded list of the very best dart-playing talent around. Topping the table right now is Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands. The three-time world champion is even on points with second place Jonny Clayton, with the same amount of matches won, but ahead having won more legs within those matches. Welshman Clayton won the Premier League Title in 2021 but has never captured a PDC World Title.

Current world champion, Peter Wright, sits in third just one point behind the leaders. The Scot known as 'Snakebite' is on good form and is well-known for his flamboyant, colourful Mohican hairstyle, as well as his dart-playing proficiency.

In fourth and fifth, Englishmen Joe Cullen and James Wade are on 12 and 10 points respectively. Cullen won his first televised title this year, the 2022 Masters and as such, is seen as the new kid on the block in this Premier League line-up.

In sixth, as mentioned, Gerwyn Price plans on playing on despite a fractured bone in his throwing hand.

In seventh, Warrington man Michael Smith is yet to win a major title but has finished runner up in two PDC World Championships and was Premier League runner up in 2018. Could it finally be his year?

Sitting at the foot of the table is 'The Flying Scotsman', Gary Anderson. The two-time world champion is a well-loved, long-standing presence on the circuit and has won the Premier League twice too. Despite the shaky start, it's too early to discount him.

Premier League Darts 2022 fixtures

There are some huge Premier League Darts fixtures coming up. Thanks to an interesting new format — in which each night of Premier League darts is played like a self-contained tournament with quarter-finals, semis and a final — the drama has been heightened even further this year.

Here are some of the upcoming highlights:

7th April — First Direct Arena, Leeds

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Gary Anderson vs Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

14th April — AO Arena, Manchester

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith

21st April — P&J Live, Aberdeen

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson

Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen

James Wade vs Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

28th April — 3Arena, Dublin

James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen

Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

How to buy tickets for Premier League Darts in 2022

The 2022 Premier League Darts season is set to take place at a range of iconic venues in the coming months, so there's plenty of chance to get tickets. That said, they tend to be in fairly high demand, so it's worth acting fast to secure yours.

Here is a full list of venues and dates to see Premier League Darts live in 2022.

