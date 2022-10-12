First appearing on The X Factor in 2009, Murs quickly became a fan favourite with his cheeky Essex boy quips and captivating singing voice. After finishing as runner up and selling out an X Factor arena tour, his debut single, the pop-y and upbeat Please Don’t Let Me Go went straight to number one, beating other 2010 hits like Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream and Dynamite by Taio Cruz.

If there’s any news that could make our hearts skip, skip a beat, it’s this: Olly Murs is touring the UK in spring 2023.

After his debut self-titled album was released, he changed direction with his music and in 2011 released the ever-catchy single Heart Skips a Beat featuring Rizzle Kicks, which also went to number one.

Collaborations have served Murs well and contributed to some of his most popular hits, like the single that’s always there in the corners of our mind, Troublemaker featuring Flo Rider, from the 2012 album Right Place Right Time.

After presenting stints on The Xtra Factor and The X Factor, in 2018 Murs returned to our television screens for good as he became a judge on The Voice UK.

Skip forward to today and, after a break from music and a change of label, Murs is bringing out his first album in four years: Marry Me, which is set to be released on Friday 2nd December 2022. And he wants you to dance with him tonight — or on any of his tour dates in April and May 2023.

So, here’s how you can get tickets to Olly Murs’s 2023 UK tour.

Buy Olly Murs UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Olly Murs’s 2023 UK tour?

11 tour dates have been released so far, and they span the whole of the Great Britain.

Here is the full list of tour dates and venues:

Olly Murs 2023 UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

If you’re Somewhere Thinking of Olly Murs, we’re here to help make sure you don’t miss out on tickets to his 2023 UK tour.

General release of tickets happens this Friday (14th October) at 9am. To make sure you can get hold of tickets, we’ve made a guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Olly Murs UK tour tickets on Ticketmaster

