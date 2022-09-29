See The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith on her first-ever UK and Ireland tour
Her iconic glasses and jewellery combos, and funny one-liners are back on our screen in The Great British Bake Off, and now you can see Prue Leith live in her very own show. Here’s how to snap-up tickets.
The most wholesome show on TV is back on our screens this autumn, and the RadioTimes.com team are loving every moment of it so far. Full of soggy bottoms, Paul Hollywood handshakes, and plenty of showstoppers, The Great British Bake Off is perfect comfort viewing.
Now, one of the judges, Prue Leith, is embarking on a show of her own - a live one called Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation.
In Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation, Prue shares with audiences the highs and lows of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and GBBO judge. Expect funny anecdotes about feeding the famous, cooking for royalty, and poisoning her clients (hopefully not lethally…).
Before Bake Off, Prue built an eclectic career — to say the very least. She opened a Michelin-starred restaurant in Notting Hill, Leith’s, founded Prue Leith Chef's Academy in South Africa and Leith's School of Food and Wine here in the UK, and appeared on Channel 4's Take Six Cooks and the BBC's The Best of British shows, amongst others.
So, we’re certain there will be no shortage of interesting stories on this tour!
In the second half of her show, Prue will be joined by Clive Tulloh, a director and producer, who will ask Prue questions from the audience.
If this sounds like it’s up your street, here’s how you can bag tickets.
Buy Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation tickets at Ticketmaster
When is Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation 2023 UK and Ireland tour?
Prue is certainly going to be swept off her feet at the start of next year with all of these tour dates. It's brilliant news for us, though, as there’s bound to be a venue near you. Let’s check them out.
Here is a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates and venues:
- 1st February 2023 — Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
- 2nd February 2023 — The Lowry, Salford Quays
- 3rd February 2023 — Tyne Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 4th February 2023 — EICC, Edinburgh
- 5th February 2023 — Glasgow Theatre Royal, Glasgow
- 8th February 2023 — Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- 10th February 2023 — Lighthouse Poole's Centre for the Arts, Poole
- 11th February 2023 — Guildford G Live, Guildford
- 15th February 2023 — Hexagon Theatre, Reading
- 16th February 2023 — Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
- 17th February 2023 — Portsmouth New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
- 18th February 2023 — St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- 22nd February 2023 — Bath Forum, Bath
- 23rd February 2023 — Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea
- 25th February 2023 — De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea
- 26th February 2023 — Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 1st March 2023 — Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham
- 2nd March 2023 — York Grand Opera House, York
- 5th March 2023 — Exeter Corn Exchange, Exeter
- 6th March 2023 — Hall for Cornwall, Truro
- 7th March 2023 — Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
- 11th March 2023 — 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- 12th March 2023 — The Alexandra, Birmingham
- 15th March 2023 — Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- 16th March 2023 — Storyhouse, Chester
- 17th March 2023 — De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 21st March 2023 — Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
- 23rd March 2023 — The Anvil, Basingstoke
- 24th March 2023 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 25th March 2023 — Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- 6th April 2023 — The London Palladium, London
When do Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation 2023 UK and Ireland tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets to see The Great British Bake Off judge live in her very own show, Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation, are on sale right now.
General on sale started today (Thursday 29th September) at 10am and there are still tickets left at each venue, but we’d whisk away some seats if we were you, as we’re sure the tour will be as popular as a boozy cake is on the show.
Buy Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation tickets at Ticketmaster
