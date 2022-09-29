Now, one of the judges, Prue Leith, is embarking on a show of her own - a live one called Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation.

The most wholesome show on TV is back on our screens this autumn, and the RadioTimes.com team are loving every moment of it so far. Full of soggy bottoms, Paul Hollywood handshakes, and plenty of showstoppers, The Great British Bake Off is perfect comfort viewing.

In Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation, Prue shares with audiences the highs and lows of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and GBBO judge. Expect funny anecdotes about feeding the famous, cooking for royalty, and poisoning her clients (hopefully not lethally…).

Before Bake Off, Prue built an eclectic career — to say the very least. She opened a Michelin-starred restaurant in Notting Hill, Leith’s, founded Prue Leith Chef's Academy in South Africa and Leith's School of Food and Wine here in the UK, and appeared on Channel 4's Take Six Cooks and the BBC's The Best of British shows, amongst others.

So, we’re certain there will be no shortage of interesting stories on this tour!

In the second half of her show, Prue will be joined by Clive Tulloh, a director and producer, who will ask Prue questions from the audience.

If this sounds like it’s up your street, here’s how you can bag tickets.

When is Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation 2023 UK and Ireland tour?

Prue is certainly going to be swept off her feet at the start of next year with all of these tour dates. It's brilliant news for us, though, as there’s bound to be a venue near you. Let’s check them out.

Here is a full list of UK and Ireland tour dates and venues:

When do Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation 2023 UK and Ireland tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see The Great British Bake Off judge live in her very own show, Prue Leith: Nothing In Moderation, are on sale right now.

General on sale started today (Thursday 29th September) at 10am and there are still tickets left at each venue, but we’d whisk away some seats if we were you, as we’re sure the tour will be as popular as a boozy cake is on the show.

