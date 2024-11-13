An encounter with Kate (played by The Crown's Erin Doherty) might hold the "sparkle" that they're missing in this "explicit, funny and provocative" play, which is coming to the West End's Garrick Theatre next year.

Unicorn will be open for a limited run between Tuesday 4th February and Sunday 26th April 2025, with 10,000 tickets priced under £30 to be made available during that period.

Walker described the play as a "rare beast" that is "grown-up and unusual and very, very funny".

Co-star Mangan commented: "I would have needed my head examined if I'd passed up the opportunity to be involved in this play by the brilliant Mike Bartlett.

"It’s hilarious, provocative, intelligent and deeply moving. And it’s being directed by the peerless James Macdonald. And Erin Doherty is in it. As is my old friend and TV ex-wife Nicola Walker. It’s just an embarrassment of riches."

Doherty added: "To get to work with Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan is a massive moment for me. Combine that with this genius team and this brilliant play, I’m ecstatic. I can't wait to get in the rehearsal room."

Tickets are available to purchase now from the Nimax Theatres website, with reduced price (£20) previews scheduled for between 4th and 12th February.

Those with specific access requirements may be interested in the British Sign Language performance on Friday 7th March, audio-described performance on Wednesday 19th March or captioned performance on Saturday 5th April.

Walker and Mangan will next be seen together in The Split: Barcelona, which is coming to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Unicorn comes to the West End's Garrick Theatre in February 2025. The Split: Barcelona is coming soon to BBC One.

