Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical is heading to the Shaftesbury Theatre next spring following its UK debut at Manchester’s Opera House in September this year. It had a sold-out run and the musical has garnered rave reviews, with The Telegraph calling it: "Rip-roaringly funny! Sharp, smart and full of heart," and the Chicago Tribune describing it as "a lovable, big-hearted musical comedy".

It’s a tale as old as time: a divorced man has lost custody of his children and is so desperate to see them that he poses as an elderly housekeeper. Now, if that doesn’t make for a cracking West End comedy musical, we don’t know what will.

The team behind Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical has the power to make the musical every bit as successful as the film — which won two Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award. It brings together Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks with Hamilton’s scenic designer David Korins and Waitress choreographer Lorin Latarro.

Plus, if the West End performances are every bit as successful as the Manchester ones, dare we speak into existence a UK-wide tour?

Before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s how you get Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical for London’s West End.

Buy Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical tickets from £27 at Ticketmaster

Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical — Where and when is the musical showing?

Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical’s London debut is in May next year, and it’s showing on the West End until at least 13th January 2024, with the possibility of extending.

The Shaftesbury Theatre is the largest independent theatre in the West End, and it’s currently showcasing & Juliet, a re-telling of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, which has a special mention on our best West End shows list.

The 1911 theatre’s nearest station is Tottenham Court Road, which has the brand new Elizabeth Line, Central and Northern lines running to it.

How to get tickets for Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical

Based on the smash-hit film Mrs Doubtfire, starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, this comedy musical is the perfect pick-me-up.

The Ticketmaster presale for Mrs Doubtfire: The New Comedy Musical is happening right now, having started today (Tuesday 15th November).

Unlike some concert tickets, where you need to have signed-up to the artist’s mailing list or be part of a priority group, you don’t need a code to access this presale. Simply sign into your Ticketmaster account.

If you don’t have — and aren’t willing to make — a Ticketmaster account, don’t worry! The general sale takes place on Thursday 17th November.

