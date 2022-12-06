All of this makes for an explosive game every time these two teams are together - and now, European fans can watch the clash first-hand in London.

It’s one of the oldest rivalries in the sporting world: the 130-year clash between St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Both teams were founded and joined the National League in the late 1800s, and both US teams have passionate, loyal fans.

Major League Baseball, also known as MLB, is a professional baseball organisation and the oldest major professional sports league in the world, with these two teams, St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, founded in 1882 and 1876 respectively.

It’s a hugely popular sport in America, with tens of thousands Americans attending each game. But it’s not just those across the pond who get to experience the excitement of MLB because for the first time in years, it's coming to London.

2019 saw the first edition of the series, with the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox going up against each other for two days, in the UK. In June 2023, St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are travelling to London Stadium in Stratford.

Expect an all-American experience, with authentic American food like hotdogs topped with plenty of mustard, ketchup and fried onions — yum! There will also be live music and mascot races. For an unforgettable two days, here’s how you can get tickets for the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023.

When and where is the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023?

Getty / Dilip Vishwanat

With the Chicago Cubs winning 17 pennants and the St Louis Cardinals winning 19, the MLB teams are almost neck-and-neck in their glory.

The two teams will face off at London Stadium in Stratford, home of West Ham United and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

It will be a two-game series, on the 24th June and the 25th June in 2023.

Where does the home team sit in baseball?

London Stadium will be transformed into a Great American Ball Park. As neither team is a home team, here’s how you can sit close to your team’s dugout: St Louis Cardinals will be occupying the dugout along the first base line, to the right of the home plate, whereas the Chicago Cubs will be at the dugout along the third base line, to the left of the home plate.

How to get tickets to MLB World Tour: London Series 2023

Tickets for pre-registered fans went on sale on 30th November at 10am, and general on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Tuesday 6th December).

We imagine a lot of European fans will be travelling to London for this exciting game, so be sure to snap up tickets as soon as you’re able. If you’re worried about being stuck in the ticketing queue, we’ve put together some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

